Northfield Mount Hermon Announces Global Social Entrepreneurship Prize

GILL, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northfield Mount Hermon, an independent school in Massachusetts, has established a prize recognizing outstanding innovation, entrepreneurship, and service in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. The D.L. Moody Prize in Social Entrepreneurship, open to nominees around the globe, is funded by a gift from alumni and carries a $50,000 honorarium.

The prize will be awarded annually to an entrepreneur who brings creativity and passion to making a positive difference in the world. It honors Dwight Lyman Moody, who founded the school to provide an accessible, high-quality education to students of all backgrounds. Moody's commitment to serve the greater good, creativity, and business acumen established a foundation that has allowed Northfield Mount Hermon to thrive for almost 150 years. It also shaped the school's mission, to engage students' intellect, compassion, and talents to empower them to act with humanity and purpose.

"D.L. Moody set an example known the world over," said Head of School Brian Hargrove. "He called others into service and leadership in their communities and modeled the many ways we can bring about positive transformation through individual and collective action."

The D.L. Moody Prize in Social Entrepreneurship is funded by a gift from NMH alumni Sam Calagione, Class of 1988, and Mariah Draper Calagione, Class of 1989, founders of Dogfish Head Brewing, where philanthropy and community partnerships are an integral part of the business. The prize reflects their alma mater's foundational mission to prepare students to make positive social change, Sam Calagione said. "The NMH experience is centered around enhancing our students' capabilities to use their heads, their hearts, and hands to make the world a better place and create more opportunities for all our fellow humans."

Hargrove expressed gratitude to the Calagiones for funding the prize. "In their business and personal lives, they model the values that have been at the heart of the NMH experience from our earliest days," he said. "This prize will serve to share our mission even more broadly and spotlight those who are using their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit to improve the world."

Prize recipients will spend time on campus engaging with students and faculty, including in NMH's distinctive Rhodes Fellowship Course in Social Entrepreneurship.

The first D.L. Moody Prize in Social Entrepreneurship will be awarded in 2027. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 15 at nmhschool.org/dl-moody-prize-nomination.

SOURCE Northfield Mount Hermon