Northfield Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks A Milestone In Affordable And Sustainable Community Development in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northfield, by Landmark Homes, was developed with a vision to create a harmonious blend of urban living and environmental stewardship with the mission of bringing affordable housing to Fort Collins. Starting in the high $300s, this LEED Gold Certified community features luxury flats and townhome-style condos, including 1-3 bedroom layouts, 1-2.5 baths, and 1-2 car attached garages tailored to ensure a living experience that is both luxurious and functional.

The Landmark Homes team stands alongside Fort Collins city officials and community leaders to commemorate Northfield with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, marking a milestone in sustainable urban development.

At Northfield, residents will enjoy a city-living lifestyle within close proximity to a private clubhouse and pool, grocery stores and recreational activities, cultural and entertainment events, dining and culinary experiences, and more for an active and fulfilling life. As a LEED Gold Certified community, residents benefit from:

Energy Recovery Ventilators for Fresh Air

Each home has 1 kW of Photovoltaics

Low VOC Paints & Coatings

Smart Thermostats

ENERGY STAR Appliances

Water-Efficient Fixtures

Highly Efficient LED Lighting

Electric Car Charging Stations

And More!

Jason Sherrill, CEO and design visionary at Landmark Homes, comments on the esteemed community: "Northfield is a great example of collaboration between private and public sectors coming together to make this unique project happen. We've created an affordable homeownership opportunity that really doesn't exist this close to downtown. The average sales price in a 3-mile radius is $675,000, our average is $450,000."

About LEED Gold Certification:

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a globally recognized rating system for sustainable buildings and communities. Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED provides a framework for designing, constructing, and operating buildings and neighborhoods that are environmentally responsible, resource-efficient, and healthy places to live.

About Landmark Homes:

Landmark Homes is recognized for its commitment to building well-crafted homes in the best communities. With a focus on attached homes, Landmark Homes allows for more affordable living options without compromising on location or quality. Each community is meticulously planned to create environments that enhance the lives of its residents, proving that a home is more than just a house – it's where life unfolds and memories are made.

For more information about Northfield or to schedule a tour, please contact Kendra at 970-632-7173 or explore the community online at ( https://mylandmarkhomes.net/new-homes/co/fort-collins/northfield/14580/ ).

