NORTHGATE GONZALEZ MARKET AND PARTNERS BRING HOLIDAY CHEER AND NOURISHMENT TO FAMILIES ACROSS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Northgate Gonzalez Market

21 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season can be incredibly challenging for struggling families. Northgate González Market teamed up with other companies to take action and provided holiday relief and cheer through food distribution events at various locations in Southern California throughout November and December.

In the spirit of giving, the Mexican-themed grocer worked with companies like Disneyland Resort, Hyundai, WK Kellogg Co to deliver groceries and turkey vouchers to thousands of families in Southern California. In partnership with local nonprofits, LA County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis' Office, and others, these events aim to provide critically needed nourishment and hope during the holiday season.

Miguel Gonzalez, co-president of Northgate Market, said, "We believe in giving back to our communities year-round. It is our privilege to collaborate with these companies to extend a helping hand to families in Southern California. The food distribution events exemplify the season's spirit and our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

Some of the nonprofits Northgate Market worked with included Esperanza Elementary School, Anaheim Independencia Family Resource Center, Anaheim Family YMCA, and Project S.A.Y. (Support Anaheim's Youth), where families who were in attendance enjoyed arts and crafts, games, music, food, and holiday fun!

About Northgate Gonzalez Market 
Founded in 1980, Northgate González Market is an authentic, family-owned and operated Hispanic supermarket chain with 44 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego counties. Headquartered in Anaheim, Calif., it maintains its cultural heritage by offering its customers the best quality and freshest foods and personalized service. Northgate Market's commitment to its communities is furthered by the González Reynoso Familia Foundation, by providing scholarships and assisting needy families. Visit www.northgatemarket.com for more information.

