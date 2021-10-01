Northgate Gonzalez Market Announces 2nd Annual JUNTOS Award Honorees

"When my family opened the doors to Northgate Market 41 years ago, we made a commitment to give back and place as a priority the health and wellness of the communities we serve," said Miguel González, co-president of the company. "We continue to honor this legacy with the JUNTOS Award. This year we are also paying tribute to many of our own store associates who stood as community heroes during the COVID shutdown."

In 2021, Northgate Market granted more than $650,000 and participated in nearly 1,000 nutrition/health events, partnering with more than 200 community organizations to help people with food insecurities. During the pandemic shut down in 2020, the company's foundation awarded $200,000 in scholarships.

The 2021 Honorees of the Northgate Market JUNTOS Award:

COMMUNITY PARTNERS:

Andrew Gonzalez, Champions for Health

Isabel Becerra, Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers

Milan De La Rocha, AltaMed Health Services Corp.

Andre Roberson, Power of One Foundation

Luis Patiño, Univision Los Angeles

Cherie Phipps, WAFC

POLITICAL LEADERS

Nelida Mendoza, City of Santa Ana Councilwoman

Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Harry Sidhu, Mayor of Anaheim

David Peñaloza, Mayor Pro Tem City of Santa Ana

Jim Perry, City of Riverside Councilman

NORTHGATE MARKET ASSOCIATES

Salvador Montes, Store Team Leader

Lorenzo Nava, Store Team Leader

Joshua González, Store Team Leader

Robert Esparza, Sr. Manager, Asset Protection Operations

Teresa Blanco, Director of Community Engagement and Wellness

Andrea González, Human Resources District 1 Leader

NORTHGATE MARKET VENDORS

Erick Coronado, Avocados from Mexico

Lori McPeck, General Mills

Eva Woodby, Uetek Corporation

Nonprofit Organizations receiving the cash awards include Rosie's Garage & Advance on to College; Autism Social Inland Empire; San Gabriel Mission & Rosemead Pony Baseball; Nueva Esperanza; Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers; Community Foundation of Orange; Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times; City of Hope; Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County; Santa Ana College Foundation & WISEPlace; Healthy Kids Happy Faces; The Eli Home, Inc.; Jaguar Foundation; and Arlington Temporary Assistance.

Visit https://northgatemarket.com/juntos to learn more about the program and how these community heroes are making an impact.

