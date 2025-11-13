NORTHGATE GONZÁLEZ MARKET CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEWEST STORE IN LYNWOOD, CALIF.

LYNWOOD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of planning, environmental cleanup, and strong community anticipation, Northgate González Market celebrated the Grand Opening of its newest store in Lynwood, Calif., on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

State and local dignitaries joined the González family to celebrate the opening of its new Northgate González Market in the City of Lynwood.

The family-owned grocery chain—recognized as one of the nation's premier Mexican-themed markets—marked the occasion with a lively reception featuring mariachi music and remarks from local and state dignitaries. Leaders highlighted the store's importance in expanding food access and boosting economic opportunity in an area once designated a food desert.

The new 36,974-square-foot supermarket reflects Northgate's continued commitment to offering high-quality groceries, authentic Mexican flavors, and warm hospitality. The property underwent extensive environmental remediation, supported by the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), before being transformed into a vibrant community market adorned with murals by local artist Levi Ponce.

"We are thrilled to finally open our doors to the Lynwood community," said Oscar González, Co-President of Northgate González Market. "This store is a reflection of our commitment to innovation, quality, and community."

DTSC Director Katherine Butler added, "Environmental cleanup lays the foundation for projects like this — turning properties that once posed risks into safe, useful spaces that serve the community."

The opening brings significant economic impact, with approximately 250 new jobs, most filled by Lynwood residents. To celebrate, Northgate Market is donating $5,000 in children's books by author Patty Rodriguez to local schools and $50,000 to the Lynwood Partners Educational Foundation to support scholarships and classroom grants.

Known for its authentic offerings, Northgate's new Lynwood location features signature departments including:

Tamalería with handmade, stone-ground masa tamales

with handmade, stone-ground masa tamales Tortillería La González , producing fresh tortillas and seasonal varieties

, producing fresh tortillas and seasonal varieties Pastelería La González , offering freshly baked pan dulce, bolillos, and tres leches cakes

, offering freshly baked pan dulce, bolillos, and tres leches cakes Carnicería , home of the brand's famed carne asada

, home of the brand's famed carne asada Carnitas Don Miguel , prepared in traditional cazos

, prepared in traditional cazos A robust chiles and spices section featuring Rancho Gonzalez products

Northgate González Market also announced plans to open two new stores in California, in Stanton and La Mirada, in 2026.

Founded in 1980, Northgate González Market is a family-owned Hispanic supermarket chain with 44 stores across Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. The company maintains its cultural heritage by offering high-quality foods, personalized service, and a strong commitment to community through charitable programs, scholarships, and nonprofit support.

