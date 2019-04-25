Northgate González Market Launches New 360 Degree Marketing Campaign "What A Feeling" During Latin Billboard Awards

"We recognize that our customers are not all the same, each customer has a different shopping mission and each customer has their own passion points and stories, we recognize that there is a story behind every visit to our stores," said Caro D'Antuono, vice president of Marketing for Northgate Market.

This was the inspiration and cultural insight used to create the "What a Feeling" ad campaign. The spots feature "What a Feeling," a song from the 1983 major motion picture Flashdance with re-written lyrics to reflect the emotions being felt by the various characters in the commercials.

Watch the commercial here:

English: https://youtu.be/XX7YgI0_Tns

Spanish: https://youtu.be/lCtDMVWZqnc

The playful creative developed by Circus based in Santa Monica has several components from digital video ads, social media, radio and television.

The TV commercial takes the viewer inside a Northgate Market to its popular guacamole station where the avocado dip is made fresh to order and cuts to a group of teens dancing at a concert while enjoying chips and guacamole. The "What a Feeling" music plays in the background with its new lyrics. The commercial then cuts to the kitchen of a house and a man comes out with a tray of delicious food like chips and salsa, pan dulce, etc. He sings and dances as he walks toward the couch. The couple prep to sit down, binge-watch TV, and not move from their seats all while "What a Feeling" echoes in the background.

Founded in 1980 Northgate González Market is an authentic, family-owned and operated Hispanic supermarket chain with 40 stores in Orange, Los Angeles and San Diego counties. Headquartered in Anaheim, Calif., it maintains its cultural heritage by offering its customers the best quality and freshest foods and, personalized service. Northgate Market's commitment to its communities is furthered by the González Reynoso Family Foundation by providing scholarships and assisting families in need. Visit www.northgatemarket.com for more information.

Circus is a multicultural and integrated agency that partners with its clients to develop effective communication with high impact creativity. Among its clients are Netflix, Spotify, WeWork, Uber, eBay, Twitter, Shure, DC Shoes, Barcel USA, Telemundo and Google. For more information, please visit www.circusmarketing.com.

