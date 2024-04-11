Northland Controls Launches Dynamic End to End Interoperable Security Solution as a Managed Service

Desiray is the first full-scale dynamic end-to-end security solution as a managed service. Post this

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, the need for a holistic and proactive approach to physical security has never been more critical—especially for the mid-size and rapidly growing companies who cannot afford to build large security departments. Northland Controls was first to introduce GSOC as a service to the industry and after three years of creating Desiray in stealth mode is successfully providing a security program as a fully managed service.

Key Features of Desiray include:

Hosting



Cloud-based hosting of access control, video management, critical event systems.



Interoperability across the entire security ecosystem



A library of drivers breaks down silos and connects to an interoperable web of corporate security technologies, intelligence sources, human resources and travel platforms.



Global Security Operations Center



24/7, best-in-class monitoring, response and coordination of events.



Critical Event Management



Curated threat intelligence from 20,000 sources, tailored notification and response coordinated by Northland's GSOC.



System Maintenance



Northland engineers perform system upgrades, patches, cyber hardening, and routine system maintenance to optimize performance.



Preventative Maintenance



Detailed on-going audits of configuration of all devices, including IP information and network configuration.



Break Fix



End-point devices are constantly monitored for malfunctions and brought back online quickly with the industry's best, global service response.

Northland Controls has an established and proven history delivering security as a managed service and was first to offer Global Security Operations Center as a Service in 2014. By offering a fully managed security ecosystem, Northland Controls aims to alleviate the burden on organizations, allowing them to focus on their core activities while maintaining a robust security posture.

"Desiray is the natural evolution of our established Managed Services offerings and a response to what we have been hearing from our clients and seeing in the market for more than 15 years," said Pierre Trapanese, Northland Controls CEO. "While we have many managed services customers, we have successfully delivered Desiray's full suite of services to multiple clients in stealth mode. Now that we have worked through the challenges and know it's possible, we are ready to launch it to the rest of the marketplace and fill the gap, especially for those companies that are looking for a robust and cost-effective alternative to building and operating a robust security program."

About Northland Controls:

Northland Controls designs, installs, configures, and manages physical security systems across the world. The company has successfully executed thousands of projects for the world's most demanding organizations—especially those grappling with rapid growth. It also operates the world's largest commercial GSOC helping protect more than 350,000 people, in over 20 countries across 400 locations. The company has two offices in the Silicon Valley, as well as offices in London, Shanghai, Singapore, Rochester, Bangalore, Chennai, Washington, DC, Austin, Texas and Dublin, Ireland.

Website: www.northlandcontrols.com

SOURCE Northland Controls