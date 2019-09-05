Northland Hires Andy Parrott As Chief Operating Officer

Upon joining the Northland team, Mr. Parrott will help complete the Company's ongoing investment in a company-wide system upgrade project, integrate the recently acquired Eagle Communications and pending Vyve Broadband assets, along with executing on Northland's ongoing vision to build a customer-centric, broadband company focused on continued growth and acquisition.

Mr. Parrott joins Northland from Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), a publicly-traded cable provider with a footprint across 21 states in the Midwest, Southwest, Northeast, and Texas, where he most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Operations for their technical services division (ATS). Prior to Altice, he spent 14 years at Suddenlink Communications where he served as the Corporate Vice President of Technical Operations. Mr. Parrott completed the Executive Leadership Program at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business and majored in Computer Science at the University of Missouri-Saint Louis.

"With over 25 years of operational experience across the industry, Andy will be an invaluable addition to the Northland team," said Northland President and CEO Phil Spencer. "I am excited to have Andy join our team and am confident that his leadership will help elevate Northland's customer service experience and build value for all our stakeholders."

"Being able to join such a dynamic organization at a pivotal time in the Company's lifecycle is an appealing challenge," Parrott said. "I look forward to hitting the ground running and executing upon the Company's ambitious business growth plan."

Northland Communications (yournorthland.com) and the newly acquired Eagle Broadband (eaglecom.net) are leading providers of communications services in the communities they serve. Northland owns and manages cable systems in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Washington. Northland is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Northland offers Digital and True High Definition TV, High-Speed Data, Fiber Broadband Solutions, and Telephone services to individuals and businesses in its communities. Eagle Broadband is a Kansas-based Broadband Services company and operates in Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado. The company offers cable tv, e-business solutions, web hosting, telephone service, high-speed Internet and wireless Internet in most service areas.

