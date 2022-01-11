Northland Securities Goes Live with the ComplianceEdge Trade Surveillance and Account Monitoring Solution Tweet this

"We value the collaboration with each firm through the sales and onboarding process. Learning about a firm's business model and investment process is key to building a strategic long-term partnership. Each engagement provides us the opportunity to make our solutions and service better," says Jeffrey Cowley, President of InvestEdge.

About InvestEdge, Inc.

InvestEdge's ComplianceEdge solution is the industry's first investment management compliance solution to support surveillance, monitoring, and reviews for brokerage, advisory, and fiduciary accounts. Built on a portfolio management platform ComplianceEdge minimizes investment firms' regulatory risk when working with the OCC, FDIC, FINRA, SEC, and State Insurance Regulators. Learn more about ComplianceEdge.

About Northland Securities

Northland Securities, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, Registered with SEC and MSRB, is a full-service brokerage firm located in Minneapolis, MN. It. was founded in 2002 by a core of municipal finance and underwriting professionals. The veterans of that early organization came from national and regional investment banking and financial advisory firms and shared a common focus – Midwest bond issuers. The firm has grown to over 200 employees, across complementary business units, several of whom are shareholders of the holding company, Northland Capital Holdings, Inc.

Learn more at www.NorthlandSecurities.com.

SOURCE InvestEdge, Inc.