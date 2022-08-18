Northland Sheds Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

Shed company leverages its online presence to fuel growth despite the pandemic.

MILBANK, S.D., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northland Sheds, a shed builder headquartered in Milbank, SD, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #4,520 with a three-year revenue growth rate of 97% for the period from 2019-2021.

Founded in 2007, Northland Sheds has seen excellent growth in recent years, including throughout the pandemic. In addition to simple sheds and storage buildings, their product lines have grown to include prefabricated garages, cabin shells, dog kennels, chicken coops, and more.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northland Sheds saw strong sales in 2021. "In spite of dealing with Covid, the growth opportunity was substantial," says Derek Wipf, CEO of Northland Sheds. "People were willing to invest in improving their own properties recently."

Wipf mentioned having a good team as being critical to success. "Our team members take ownership in what they do." Wipf stated, "The team is 'bought in' to the company vision and really care about our customers."

Wipf looks forward to continuing to provide some of the best sales and service for custom structures in the upper midwest for many years to come.

