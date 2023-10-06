NORTHLINK AVIATION ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING ON SOUTH CAMPUS E-COMMERCE AND EXPRESS FREIGHT TERMINAL AT TED STEVENS ANCHORAGE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

News provided by

NorthLink Aviation

06 Oct, 2023, 07:07 ET

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthLink Aviation ("NorthLink") will host a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony at 10AM AK on October 11, 2023, to celebrate the start of construction on the E-Commerce and Express Freight Terminal on the south campus of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport ("ANC").

Upon completion, the new terminal at ANC will include:

  • 11 power-through hardstands and four push-back hardstands for the largest cargo freighters.
  • Modern warehouse with ability to provide full customs clearance and first port of entry at ANC, allowing overseas cargo to arrive at its destination faster.
  • LEED and WELL-certified office space.
  • First facility in Alaska to recover and recycle deicing fluid, which currently flows into the Cook Inlet.
  • Ground service equipment facility with electric charging.
  • On-site childcare facility for employees in response to the shortage of affordable childcare in Anchorage.

NorthLink's terminal will address the urgent need for new cargo infrastructure to support the continued growth of ANC, the third-busiest cargo airport in the world. Furthermore, NorthLink plans to work with stakeholders at ANC to ensure that deicing fluid used at ANC is recovered and recycled, protecting neighboring waterbodies and improving the sustainability profile of one of the most strategic airports in the United States. NorthLink's terminal will also accelerate the delivery of e-commerce packages to customers in Alaska and the Lower 48.

Sean Dolan, CEO of NorthLink stated, "I want to thank our incredible, Anchorage-based team, which has helped bring this critical infrastructure project to reality. NorthLink's terminal will improve the safety, efficiency, profitability and sustainability of cargo operations at the third-busiest cargo airport in the world. We are grateful for our customers' support for this critically needed infrastructure project."

Emil W. Henry, Jr., CEO of Tiger Infrastructure Partners ("Tiger") commented: "NorthLink is a good example of Tiger's focus on providing growth capital to create blue-chip-contracted, critical transportation infrastructure that will provide essential services for decades to come. We were drawn to Anchorage, one of the busiest cargo airports in the world, since it is uniquely situated to help air carriers deliver high value cargo more efficiently and sustainably to global markets."

About NorthLink Aviation:

NorthLink Aviation is developing a world-class air cargo terminal on the south campus of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). NorthLink's terminal will include power-through hardstands, an air-side warehouse, office space, a ground service equipment facility and infrastructure designed to recover and recycle deicing fluid. In 2022, ANC was the third busiest air cargo airport in the world and the sixth busiest in terms of international freight.

About Tiger Infrastructure Partners:

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies. Tiger's value-add approach targets growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where Tiger believes strong tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. Tiger maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

SOURCE NorthLink Aviation

Also from this source

NORTHLINK AVIATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF NEPA REVIEW PROCESS AND PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

NORTHLINK AVIATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF NEPA REVIEW PROCESS AND PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

Today, NorthLink Aviation ("NorthLink") announces an important milestone in the development of the Company's e-commerce and express freight terminal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Air Freight

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.