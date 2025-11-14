Northmarq Completes $5.95M Sale of 66-Unit Apartment Community Near Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northmarq's Mid-Atlantic Investment Sales team has completed the $5.95 million sale of The Baltimorean, a 66-unit multifamily community located at 2905 N. Charles Street, in Baltimore, Maryland. The property is directly across the street from Johns Hopkins University.

Northmarq's Mid-Atlantic Investment Sales team recently completed the $5.95 million sale of The Baltimorean, a 66-unit multifamily community in Baltimore. Located directly across the street from Johns Hopkins University, The Baltimorean includes a mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with units averaging 385 square feet in size Ari Azarbarzin is a senior vice president with Northmarq and leads the company's Mid-Atlantic Investment Sales team. His team recently arranged the $5.95-million sale of The Baltimorean, a 66-unit multifamily community in Baltimore.

Northmarq represented the seller in the transaction, 2905 N. Charles Street LLC, and the buyer was Real Estate Dimensions. The transaction team was led by Northmarq Senior Vice President Ari Azarbarzin and also included Senior Associate Anthony Pino, Investment Sales Analyst Wallace Halpert and Associate Jamie Grant. The transaction marks the first time the property has changed hands since 1994.

"The Baltimorean is an iconic asset in Charles Village and stands across the street from the city's anchor institution, Johns Hopkins University," said Azarbarzin. "Our team was honored to have had the opportunity to represent the seller in this transaction and congratulates Real Estate Dimensions on acquiring an exceptional property."

Built in 1927, The Baltimorean offers a mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with units averaging 385 square feet in size. The property includes two elevators, a fitness room, a management office, and a laundry room.

About Northmarq

Northmarq is one of the largest privately held commercial real estate firms in the United States, combining a nationwide presence with deep local expertise. With more than 50 offices across the country, we provide a full suite of debt, equity, investment sales, loan servicing and fund management solutions for a comprehensive range of property types. Our unique structure allows us to connect clients with the best opportunities, yet nimble enough to ensure access to every expert across our company. The firm manages a loan servicing portfolio of over $78 billion and has completed $69.5 billion in transactions over the past three years. At Northmarq, collaboration fuels results, helping clients achieve success in every market, nationwide. For more information, visit www.northmarq.com.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

Northmarq

516 652 0785

[email protected]

SOURCE Northmarq