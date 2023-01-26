Northpass Announces Executive Team Promotions in Marketing, Sales and Customer Success

With Strategic Leadership Moves, Company Focuses on Next Phase of Growth

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpass, the leading platform for digital customer education, announced today the promotions of Nikki Engel to vice president of marketing, and Travis Nardin to vice president of sales and customer success. With the company entering its next growth phase, Engel and Nardin will play key roles in developing and executing its corporate strategy and scaling the company to the next level.

"I'm incredibly excited to announce Nikki and Travis' promotions," said Steve Cornwell, CEO and founder of Northpass. "I've been working with them for over four years and they are natural builders of people, teams, and businesses. I couldn't be more excited for them to apply their talents to furthering Northpass' corporate goals, while embracing our values, building our culture, and upholding a burning desire to help our customers win every day."

Nikki Engel - Vice President of Marketing

Nikki Engel, promoted to vice president of Marketing, has been with Northpass for approximately four years, previously serving as director of marketing. She brings more than 15 years of product marketing, sales enablement and digital strategy to her new role. She will be responsible for leading Northpass' marketing strategy, including building the company brand, expanding its digital presence, and developing programs to increase marketing effectiveness. Prior to Northpass, Engel managed advertising strategies and campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, including FedEx, Estee Lauder, and the NFL. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Smith School of Business, with a major in marketing.

"Being part of the Northpass team has been a complete honor, and I'm thrilled to take my role to the next level," said Engel. "Our comprehensive platform has become a key player in the customer education space, and I can't wait to further spread the Northpass story and unveil what we have in store for the coming year."

Travis Nardin - Vice President of Sales and Customer Success

Promoted to vice president of sales and customer success, Travis Nardin has also been with Northpass for four years, most recently serving as director of sales, where he scaled a team of account executives and played a crucial role in new customer acquisition. In his new role, he will lead Northpass' revenue operations, while continuing to drive customer acquisition and retention. Before Northpass, Travis worked for Aircall and started his own business, GripRx. He's a graduate of Dickinson College with a degree in economics.

"In today's rapidly expanding digital economy, we see huge growth in the digital customer education market, as customers are accustomed to having information at their fingertips at all times," said Nardin. "I'm delighted to join the executive team and look forward to playing a central role in developing our strategy and executing our long-range vision as we expand in the space."

About Northpass

Northpass is a market-leading digital customer education platform that empowers businesses to elevate their customer experience and optimize operational efficiency through digital learning. Iconic brands, including Walmart and Johnson & Johnson, in addition to hundreds of growth businesses, like Pipedrive and Freshworks, choose Northpass to power their digital customer academies. Our award-winning platform and expert services give companies a surefire path to transform outdated customer training methods into modern digital education programs that match how customers want to learn today and improve training efficiency, effectiveness, and reach.

Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, with an office in Wrocław, Poland, and backed by growth equity firm Edison Partners, Northpass is a recognized leader in Customer Education. Visit northpass.com to learn more.

Contact

Jamie Dabao

Direct Public Relations

626-488-0732

[email protected]

SOURCE Northpass