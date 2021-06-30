Northpass Combines the Power of LMS and CRM, Integrates Its Advanced Learning Platform with HubSpot CRM

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northpass , the provider of the leading all-in-one learning platform, announced its latest integration has been officially listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace . App Partners are independent software vendors (ISVs) who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

Northpass for HubSpot (https://bit.ly/2S0b4lK) connects a powerful learning management system (LMS) to HubSpot's robust customer relationship management (CRM) platform. This connection enables HubSpot customers that install it to:

Programmatically share data between HubSpot and Northpass

Centralize learning activity data within the CRM

Automate customer education workflows using learning and CRM data

By connecting the LMS to the CRM, both platforms work in harmony to raise brand awareness, increase win rates, accelerate customer onboarding, boost product adoption and minimize reliance on Support.

Learn more about Northpass for HubSpot (http://www.northpass.com/blog/northpass-for-hubspot).

"The Northpass team is extremely excited about the creation of this LMS + CRM integration in HubSpot's ecosystem," said Northpass' Founder & CEO, Steve Cornwell. "The marriage of these two solutions is critical for today's forward-thinking businesses that are looking to deliver customer-centric learning programs that support their Product, Sales and Service efforts to drive growth for their companies."

"It's been amazing to see the impact learning has had via the world-renowned HubSpot Academy," said HubSpot's VP of Platform Ecosystem, Scott Brinker. "And our customers have noticed it too. With Northpass' integration, we're helping our customers become better enabled to cultivate their own academies and connect that data within HubSpot. The combination of the LMS and CRM simply adds momentum to the HubSpot flywheel."

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements .

About Northpass:

Northpass is the provider of the leading all-in-one learning platform that helps today's cutting-edge businesses train their customers, partners and employees. Northpass' Software-as-a-Service- (SaaS) based solution features ultra-fast authoring, intelligent administration and integrated learning experiences. Even better, it has the best Support team in the industry. Northpass powers learning-based programs for hundreds of companies, including: BambooHR, Compass, Lyft, Shopify, Uber and others. To learn more about Northpass, please visit: http://www.northpass.com .

