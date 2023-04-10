Northpass Launches First of a Kind Resources to Help Companies Scale Customer Success Through Digital Customer Education

Tools Provide Insights on the Cost Benefit of Adopting Digital Customer Education and How it Improves Operational Efficiency and Customer Success Teams' Productivity

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpass , the leading platform for digital customer education, announced the launch of two essential resources, The Business Case for Digital Customer Education and the Digital Customer Education Impact Calculator , both created for customer success leaders looking to elevate their customer experience and optimize operational efficiency through digital learning.

The customer education industry is experiencing strong growth as macroeconomic pressures have forced B2B companies to rethink how they facilitate their customer success practice more cost-efficiently. The Business Case for Digital Customer Education is the first and only resource that provides insights on how teams can quantify the return on investment (ROI) and impact of digital customer education. It helps leaders understand the benefits of investing in digital customer education, such as reduced expenses and costs, improved productivity for customer success and training teams, and elevated customer experiences, as well as the costs of delaying adoption; namely missed revenue opportunities.

"The Business Case for Digital Education is long overdue," said Sumeru Chatterjee, founder of CustomerEducation.Org, a 4000+ member community of customer education professionals. "Our industry has needed a resource that lays out a clear rationale, ROI and roadmap for customer education, and why it's imperative to invest in it. The Business Case definitely delivers this insight."

The Digital Customer Education Impact Calculator is an interactive tool that can benefit every customer education and customer success leader, whether they are just starting out with digital education or still relying on traditional methods like live training, webinars, and emails. It allows them to evaluate the effectiveness of their current training program and explore the potential impact of incorporating digital strategies. The Calculator delivers specific findings, such as the number of hours a customer success manager could be using more efficiently and the potential cost savings that could be realized; data points to help facilitate decisions on how to allocate resources more effectively.

"Digital customer education is one of the most effective methods for maximizing the efficiency and productivity of forward-thinking customer success teams," said Northpass CEO, Steve Cornwell. "Our new resources help chief customer officers and customer education leaders quantify the direct impact it can have on their business and jumpstart their transition from outdated customer training to modern digital customer education."

Digital customer education has become a go-to option for many innovative companies like Northpass customer, Bonfire Interactive. According to Vy-Vy Nyguen, manager of client enablement at Bonfire, the company saved over 2,000 hours per year by moving its outdated customer education program to Northass and eliminating the need for one-to-one customer training.

To learn more about Northpass, visit https://www.northpass.com/. For real-world examples and case studies of companies that have successfully implemented digital customer education programs, visit https://www.northpass.com/customers .

About Northpass

Northpass is a market-leading digital customer education platform that empowers businesses to elevate their customer experience and optimize operational efficiency through digital learning. Iconic brands, including Walmart and Johnson & Johnson, in addition to hundreds of growth businesses, like Pipedrive and Freshworks, choose Northpass to power their digital customer academies. Our award-winning platform and expert services give companies a surefire path to transform outdated customer training methods into modern digital education programs that match how customers want to learn today and improve training efficiency, effectiveness, and reach.

Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, with an office in Wrocław, Poland, and backed by growth equity firm Edison Partners, Northpass is a recognized leader in Customer Education.

