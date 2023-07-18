NORTHPOINT COMMERCIAL FINANCE CONTRACT RENEWED BY AMERICAN BOATBUILDERS ASSOCIATION

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Boatbuilders Association (ABA) has just announced the three-year contract renewal of Northpoint Commercial Finance as one of two preferred floorplan lenders for its organization representing leading independent boat manufacturers and their respective dealers.

"The ABA is pleased to renew its agreement with Northpoint Commercial Finance and greatly appreciate the benefits that Northpoint provides for ABA members and our dealers," said ABA President Jay Patton. "We value our strategic partnership with Northpoint and look forward to continued success."

Added ABA member and Monterey/Blackfin CFO Mark Ducharme, "Our experience with Northpoint as a floorplan lender has, and continues to develop, as a true partnership. With the unprecedented growth in the boating industry over the last several years, Northpoint has reacted and provided worthwhile, creative solutions to us and our dealership network that has allowed floorplan availability in a cost-effective manner. Northpoint is an invaluable resource and a well-respected ABA vendor. Their personnel continue to provide timely responses to issues and questions we encounter, both internal and dealer initiated."

Northpoint Sr. VP of Business Development Russell Baqir is equally enthusiastic about the contract renewal and the continued opportunity to support ABA members.

"We are very pleased for the vote of support and renewed opportunity to continue supporting the ABA in our role of a valued finance lender," said Baqir. "The ABA Group remains a key partner with Northpoint and represents a significant segment of our marine portfolio. We look forward to continuing to provide innovative finance programs and solutions along with excellent customer service and communications, to benefit the ABA membership."

About Northpoint Commercial Finance

Northpoint Commercial Finance, with offices in Alpharetta, GA, and Burlington, ON, is owned by LBC Capital, a subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada. Northpoint combines experience with advanced technologies, fresh ideas, streamlined processes, and a customer focus formed specifically for the varied needs and goals of each business. Northpoint's inventory finance offerings drive sales, enhance cash flow, and improve profitability for both manufacturer and dealers. More information about Northpoint and their offerings is available at www.northpointcf.com.

