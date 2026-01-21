Northpoint Commercial Finance to Provide Financing for Arctic Cat Dealers

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Commercial Finance (Northpoint), a diversified finance company that provides flexible inventory lending and floorplan financing solutions, has partnered with Arctic Cat to be the exclusive financier of their dealer network across the United States and Canada. Arctic Cat's partnership with Northpoint will include flexible, manageable, and customized terms with a dedicated customer support team.

"Partnering with Northpoint is a key step in helping fulfill Arctic Cat's commitment to powersports dealers to be the right business partner for their dealership," commented Brad Darling, President and CEO of Arctic Cat. "As we continue to define our path forward, we must provide attractive financing opportunities to our customers and dealers. Our new partnership with Northpoint is a significant opportunity to increase sales and ensure the success and profitability of Arctic Cat dealers across North America."

"We're thrilled to launch this program with Arctic Cat and their dealer network," said Dan Radley, President and CEO of Northpoint. "Many of us at Northpoint have had the privilege of working with Brad during his time at Arctic Cat, and it's an honor to come full circle and collaborate with him and his team alongside our ongoing relationship with ARGO. Arctic Cat is a strong and respected brand, and we're excited to support their continued growth and success."

Since the acquisition of Arctic Cat back in April of 2025, Arctic Cat's leadership has put a primary focus on dealer partnerships with an explicit focus to deliver value like no other OEM, including exceptional customer service and support. Erik Nelson, VP of Sales states, "As we continue to build and grow our existing dealer network and look for strong new dealers in open areas, Northpoint is the perfect partner to help us not only deliver on our promises, but to do so in a way that satisfies our dealers in an exceptional manner."

Partnering with Northpoint and releasing a strong MY27 snowmobile lineup scheduled for later this winter is sure to attract powersports dealers looking to make confident decisions about brands that are ready to help strengthen their dealership's business.

Arctic Cat has been a leader in the offroad industry since 1962. Arctic Cat markets its Snowmobile, ATV and SXS products through a network of independent dealers located throughout the United States and Canada and through distributors representing dealers in the Nordic Countries, Europe, South America, Asia and other international markets.

Northpoint Commercial Finance, with offices throughout North America, is a diversified financial solutions provider offering inventory lending, floorplan finance, and asset-based financing. An experienced lender, they offer a wide array of program structures to meet the needs of original equipment manufacturers, distributors, resellers and dealers in a variety of consumer and commercial products industries. Their team offers a creative, flexible and personal approach combined with innovative technologies, and streamlined processes. For more information about Northpoint's product offerings, visit www.northpointcf.com.

