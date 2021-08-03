NorthPoint Group Expands Services to Provide Oracle Cloud Customers with Multi-Pillar, Industry-Focused Expertise

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthPoint Group, a global systems integrator specializing solely in Oracle technology, announced today it has expanded its expert services into multi-pillar capacity, covering enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and enterprise performance management (EPM) Cloud ecosystem. With specialized expertise ranging from a variety of service and regulated industries such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Construction, Retail and Manufacturing, NorthPoint Group's expansion into the Oracle ERP Cloud will allow the boutique firm to continue to serve as a partner to Oracle customers across these sectors in successfully adopting Oracle's complete, connected Cloud technology on time and on budget, with a focused approach towards customer adoption.

"As businesses transition away from outdated, siloed technologies and implement Oracle's multi-pillar Cloud applications to meet the accelerated digital needs of an increasingly remote workforce, success looks different today than it did just two years ago," said Jeff Curtis, Managing Partner, NorthPoint Group. "We view successful Cloud transformation as true adoption of Oracle's integrated Cloud technology, not just crossing the finish line on time and on budget. One of the cornerstones of NorthPoint's implementation services has been to provide pragmatic change management and transformational capabilities in our implementations, which allows us to drive our customers to an affordable adoption with quicker time to value. We are excited to take this proven approach and expertise to the Oracle Cloud ERP space."

Conventional wisdom within the systems integration industry says most complex Cloud integration projects will experience delays, unexpected costs and adoption failures. As Cloud practitioners with real-world experience across industries, NorthPoint Group has a proven track record of not only completing projects on time and on budget, but also leading successful adoption, minimizing disruption and rationalizing cost – the true measures of success for organizations adopting new technology. They have accomplished this by providing customers with:

Specialization. Because each industry is unique, NorthPoint has created tailor-made packages and implementation accelerators for the Financial Services, Healthcare and Manufacturing industries using emerging Oracle Cloud technologies and Platform-as-a-Service.

One integrator. NorthPoint Group's expanded scope of services provides customers with a single experienced systems integration vendor with expertise across Oracle's Cloud ecosystem, a key component to completing successful projects on time and on budget.

People. As Cloud practitioners with experience across many industries, NorthPoint Group's team of Oracle ERP experts understands the challenges customers face, the complexity of their organizations and how best to guide them to their goals.

Value. NorthPoint Group offers global systems integrator expertise without the cost. Using Oracle Platform-as-a-Service, NorthPoint Group has automated common implementation tasks, resulting in lower costs and more capacity for customers to invest in change management, process transformation and user adoption. As a result, NorthPoint has the ability to package the offering into a fixed price model to reduce trepidation and risk for customers.

NorthPoint Group's new ERP practice is being led by Tomasz Zarzycki, a talented business transformation architect with over 20 years of real-world experience delivering successful global, multi-pillar implementation projects across a range of industries. Click here to learn more about Tomasz and here to learn more about NorthPoint Group's expanded scope of services.

NorthPoint Group is a technology and management consulting firm with teams who have been successfully developing and implementing Oracle HCM and ERP solutions since the inception of the cloud for a diverse mix of companies that vary according to size, sector and needs. With industry-leading expertise, experience and investment in Oracle emerging technologies such as Platform-as-a-Service, including Fusion Analytics Warehouse, NorthPoint Group is uniquely positioned to maximize client's investment in Oracle products. To learn more, visit www.northpointgroup.com or email [email protected].

