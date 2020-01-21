Northpoint Washington Announces Brian Smart, MD as Medical Director

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Recovery, which operates inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment facilities in Washington and Idaho, has named Brian Smart, MD as Washington Medical Director.

Dr. Brian Smart joins Northpoint Washington as medical director Northpoint Washington operates a 44-bed inpatient facility treating substance use and mental health disorders.

Dr. Smart's appointment comes as Northpoint continues to expand in geographic locations and in treatment service lines. Before joining the team at Northpoint Washington, Dr. Smart served as both Medical Director and staff psychiatrist at Smoky Point Behavioral Health, Associate Medical Director at Eating Recovery Center of Washington, and was an acting assistant professor and staff psychiatrist at Harborview Medical Center with teaching responsibilities for residents and medical students. Dr. Smart brings deep experience and expertise in behavioral health treatment, the study of medication management protocols, as well as actively practicing and managing global clinical responsibilities. Northpoint's VP of the Washington Market announced the appointment on January 13, 2020.

"We are thrilled to add a medical leader like Brian Smart, MD to our team in Washington," said Logan Stroud, VP of the Washington Market. "Dr. Smart's commitment to patient outcomes and our goals of changing lives in a positive way makes him a perfect fit for Northpoint in our high- acuity, full-continuum of care treatment model. "

"My goal is to help ensure that Northpoint continues to offer flexible, patient-centered and effective addiction treatment options to patients in Washington," Dr. Smart said. "I share Northpoint's commitment to providing evidence-based treatment, delivering value for these services and making a positive impact on the patients, families and communities we serve."

Northpoint Recovery, a portfolio company of Orchard Holdings Group and Atigun Capital Partners, is dedicated to providing integrated health care to patients across the continuum of substance use and behavioral health treatment. Northpoint is unique for its focus on outpatient care, alumni aftercare services and networking and motivating patients to gain a clear vision of hope for sustainable long-term recovery. For more information about Northpoint Recovery, visit: https://www.northpointwashington.com/

Media Contact:

Janice Fulkerson

(208) 810-2718

232762@email4pr.com

SOURCE Northpoint Recovery LLC

Related Links

https://www.northpointwashington.com/

