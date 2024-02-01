Northpointe Bank, a top performing bank in the nation, announces leadership changes in residential lending team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpointe Bank, a community bank and national lender headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, is pleased to announce the appointment of four leaders to their residential lending team. The announcement signals a new era for Northpointe as the company looks to capitalize on its position as a leader in residential lending.

Amy Butler, formerly Regional Vice President for the Southeast, is taking on a new role as Senior Vice President of National Sales. As a strong communicator with deep leadership capabilities, Butler will oversee the execution of sales strategy for the organization. Butler has been with the company since February 2020 and has shown a proven record of success in designing and executing effective sales strategies that drive results.

Jesse Cronen, a Regional Vice President and Branch Manager based in St. Matthews, Kentucky, will step into the role of Senior Vice President of Sales. One of the company's top producers in residential lending volume, Cronen will serve as the internal voice of Northpointe Bank's loan originators throughout the country. Cronen joined Northpointe in October of 2021 and has been in the mortgage industry for over two decades earning top awards as an individual contributor and sales executive.

Steven Davids, Senior Vice President of Retail Lending Strategy, will continue his focus on spearheading major strategy shifts across the company's portfolio of products and services, concentrating on leading initiatives in product development, marketing, and Non-QM offerings. Formerly the Senior Vice President of the Correspondent Lending division, Davids has been with the company since 2004.

Jessica Fancett, the Bank's Senior Vice President of Operations, will continue to combine her strong operational and communication skills to deliver improved execution and financial performance for the Bank. Fancett has been with the company for 21 years and has been an integral part of the Bank's operational success. Nicole Vandertuin will step up to the Vice President of Operations role to continue to provide support to Fancett's team and ensure operations run smoothly.

These leadership changes follow the decision by Michael Winks, President of the Lending and Retail Division, to retire from Northpointe Bank.

Chuck Williams, President and CEO commented, "We are at a key moment in our growth and are looking forward to this renewed leadership team to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead."

Northpointe Bank is continuing to build their dynamic sales teams across the United States with an aggressive recruiting strategy, led by Cody Archer, Vice President of Business Development. Top sales performers in the mortgage industry are encouraged to contact Archer at [email protected] to discuss growth opportunities.

About Northpointe Bank:

Northpointe Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a client-focused company that provides home loans and retail banking products to communities across the nation. Our mission is to be the best bank in America by bringing value and innovation to the people we serve. For each of the past nine years, Independent Community Bankers of America® has ranked Northpointe Bank as a top-performing bank in the nation out of approximately 5,000 ICBA member banks*. To learn more about Northpointe Bank visit www.northpointe.com. Member FDIC – Equal Housing Lender.

*Source: Best Performing Community Banks; Independent Community Bankers of America ranked Northpointe Bank as best performing bank according to return-on-equity for banks with assets over $1 billion

