Northpointe Bank, a Top Performing Bank in the Nation, Appoints Nathan Smith as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpointe Bank is pleased to announce that Nathan Smith has joined the company as of May 13, 2021. Smith is responsible for overseeing the accounting policy and strategy for the bank, as well as increasing efficiencies throughout accounting workflows.

"Nathan brings a proven track record for leading financial transformation and efficiency," said Brian Kuelbs, Northpointe Bank Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "His strong public accounting skills in a wide range of industries will make him a great asset to the Northpointe team."

Prior to Northpointe Bank, Nathan held a number of management and controller positions at companies in various industries. His most recent position was with Kemper Corporation as a P&C Controller. Smith also previously held controller and accounting management roles at Banc of California, Inc., Automobile Club of Southern California, North Group Holdings, LLC and Cornerstone Ventures, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Southern California.

About Northpointe Bank:

Northpointe Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a client-focused company that provides home loans and retail banking products to communities across the nation. Our mission is to be the best bank in America by bringing value and innovation to the people we serve. For each of the past eight years, Independent Community Bankers of America® has ranked Northpointe Bank as a top-performing bank in the nation out of approximately 5,000 ICBA member banks*. Learn more about Northpointe Bank at: www.northpointe.com. Member FDIC - Equal Housing Lender.

* - Source: Best Performing Community Banks; Independent Community Bankers of America ranked Northpointe Bank as best performing bank according to return-on-equity for banks with assets over $1 billion

