Northport Unveils a New Alabama Beach Oasis - University Beach

A Visionary $350M Mixed-Use Development Redefining the Beach Destination

NORTHPORT, Ala., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a momentous occasion as University Beach proudly unveils its highly anticipated aquatic mixed-use development, poised to set a new standard for entertainment, hospitality, and luxury living. Nestled around a centerpiece of 10 acres of pristine turquoise water and white sand beaches, the 77-acre University Beach development, features 20-acres of beach club and water attractions, a 130-room beachfront resort, 64 custom single-family residences, and a vibrant array of dining and entertainment options.

University Beach Beach Homes University Beach

"This project represents a $350 million dollar investment, one of the single largest mixed-use developments in our region, that will produce numerous jobs, new tourism, and be a positive economic engine in Northport for generations to come," says Jeff Hogg, Northport Council President.

Strategically located on Highway 82 near Harper Road in Northport, Alabama, University Beach is just minutes away from the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa National Airport, and River Run Park, a new regional sports complex being constructed along the Black Warrior River by the City of Northport.

"We are thrilled about the University Beach project and have assembled a team that is ready to deliver everything that Northport has been promised and more - a unique, experiential, water-themed destination that will be a must-see in the State of Alabama," says Kent Donahue, Managing Member of University Beach, LLC.

Key Highlights of University Beach:

Beach Club: Featuring 10 acres of turquoise water, the Beach Club offers a plethora of activities from swimming, surfing, and beach volleyball to enjoying chef-inspired cuisine and craft cocktails at the swim-up bar. With private cabanas, loungers, and a party palapa, guests can relax in style.

Water Park: The dynamic University Beach water park offers a variety of thrilling attractions and activities for all ages and abilities, including a lazy river, waterslides, and children's interactive water features. Guests can also enjoy stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, water volleyball and challenge themselves on a floating obstacle course. The facility is designed with accessibility features and options to allow all guests and their families the opportunity to enjoy themselves.

Live Music Venue: With a capacity of up to 2,000 guests, the Beach Club's open-air venue hosts regular events, parties, and live music performances, creating unforgettable experiences against the picturesque beach backdrop.

Resort: The 130-room boutique beachfront hotel offers exclusive amenities such as resort beach with private cabana rentals, rooftop dining, an infinity pool, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, and concierge services. Whether you have a large event or an intimate wedding, our 15,000 square foot waterfront event center and private tropical event island is sure to make your event unlike any other. It is a place you and your guests will want to visit over and over.

Beach Home Residences: Experience beach lifestyle living in one of the 64 exclusive custom beach homes with direct access to a private resident beach with sun loungers, cabanas, and a beach bar.

Retail Boardwalk: Our charming plaza and waterfront boardwalk is lined with quaint cafes and boutique retail establishments, providing visitors and residents with a delightful dining and unique shopping experience only found at University Beach.

For the latest updates and announcements, follow University Beach on social media or visit www.UniversityBeach.com.

Experience the epitome of beach lifestyle and vibrant living at University Beach - where every day feels like a vacation!

