Northrim Horizon Completes Acquisition of Multi-Location Medical Spa, Allure Medspa

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northrim Horizon ("Northrim"), an Arizona-based permanent capital investment firm, today announced its acquisition of Allure Medspa ("Allure" or the "Company"), a multi-location medical spa platform that provides a comprehensive suite of minimally-invasive aesthetic treatments across its locations in the Phoenix metro area.

The Company becomes Northrim's sixth platform acquisition in Fund II.

"Northrim is excited to partner with the Allure team to help write the Company's next chapter. We see long-term opportunities for growth in medical aesthetics," said Brad Gulbrandsen, Managing Partner at Northrim Horizon. "Allure offers an ideal entry point in this growing and highly fragmented market. We are well-positioned to build upon the Company's strong reputation and continue to scale via de novo efforts and strategic acquisitions."

To drive Allure's growth plan, Northrim appointed Kylie Tan as CEO to support the existing management team and lead the platform's expansion. Ms. Tan joins Allure from McKinsey & Company where she was an Associate Partner in the Consumer & Retail practice, advising brand-forward companies on strategy, growth, and operations. Ms. Tan earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.A. in Economics and Communications from Vanderbilt University.

"I'm thrilled to join Allure Medspa and to partner with Northrim to accelerate growth in this exciting industry," said Ms. Tan. "I'm inspired by Allure's team of passionate and talented professionals, who are deeply committed to providing high-quality, personalized care for individuals on their aesthetics journey."

The Company is actively pursuing opportunities to become a leading medical spa provider by forming new industry partnerships, driving business development, and investing in its brand, locations, and team, all with the vision of building a scaled, trusted brand, known for the highest quality of care.

About Allure Medspa

Since opening in 2014, Allure has grown across the Phoenix metro area and established a strong reputation for providing safe, personalized, medically-proven, minimally-invasive aesthetic treatments to its patients. The Company's trained medical professionals and aestheticians perform treatments and recommend products that deliver long-lasting, natural-looking results.

About Northrim Horizon

Northrim Horizon is a permanent capital investment firm that acquires and operates well-run, profitable service and software businesses. Northrim builds long-term value by reinvesting its earnings into its people, processes and technology. The firm is based in Mesa, Arizona. For more information, visit www.northrimhorizon.com.

