Northrim Horizon Completes Acquisition of Noble Hospice

MESA, Ariz., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northrim Horizon L.P. ("Northrim"), an Arizona-based permanent capital investment firm, today announced its acquisition of Noble Hospice and Palliative Care ("Noble" or the "Company"), a leading provider of hospice services in Arizona.

Noble becomes Northrim's fourth acquisition in its broader platform offering a full spectrum of essential home care and hospice services across Arizona.

"We love Noble for the same reason they have been able to connect so strongly with our community and become a top-tier hospice provider. Their team is a tight-knit family, laser-focused on providing a market-leading standard of care," said Jack Lawson, Northrim Operating Partner and new CEO of Noble Hospice. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Noble team to continue bringing an inspiring level of care to the Valley."

Noble Administrator, Beth Dunning, believes the partnership with Northrim can take the Company to new heights. "We firmly believe that every patient facing end-of-life deserves the option to choose the care we provide. We also want everyone who has the heart for hospice to come work for Noble. This relationship allows us to reach more patients and provide more opportunities for staff as we strive to bring Noble to all."

Noble's mission is to provide terminally ill patients and their loved ones with the support and care they require to live their lives comfortably. Every hospice team at Noble strives to enable the patient and family to maintain dignity and quality of life. Noble prides itself on individualized hospice and palliative care, which has been instrumental to their enduring growth.

About Noble Hospice

Noble Hospice and Palliative Care provides compassionate and comprehensive end-of-life care in Arizona. Noble's mission is to provide more support, more time and more attention for patients, while simultaneously supporting the emotional needs of their loved ones. The Company is based in Mesa, Arizona. For more information, visit https://www.noblehpc.com.

About Northrim Horizon

Northrim Horizon is a permanent capital investment firm that acquires and operates well-run, profitable service and software businesses. Northrim builds long-term value by reinvesting its earnings into its people, processes and technology. The firm is based in Mesa, Arizona. For more information, visit www.northrimhorizon.com.

