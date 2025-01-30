Northrim Horizon Promotes Brad Johnson to Partner

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northrim Horizon ("Northrim"), a permanent capital investment firm, today announced the promotion of Brad Johnson to Partner.

"Northrim's growth to date is a direct result of the highly talented, blue-chip professionals we have leading our investment efforts and portfolio companies," said Brad Gulbrandsen, Managing Partner at Northrim Horizon. "Brad has served as an invaluable resource to our investment team and operating partners."

Brad was integral in accelerating the firm's focus on transactions within the healthcare sector, while also driving platform investments across business and consumer services. He will continue to leverage his expertise to identify and execute new investment opportunities and foster the growth and success of Northrim's portfolio companies.

Before joining Northrim, Brad was an investor at Partners Group in its direct private equity buyout fund where he focused on the healthcare sector. Prior to Partners Group, he worked as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan in New York and Perella Weinberg Partners in San Francisco. Brad earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance and Accountancy, along with a Minor in English, from Arizona State University, graduating with Honors from Barrett, The Honors College.

"We are thrilled to promote Brad, whose contributions have been instrumental to Northrim's success. We look forward to his continued growth and the value he will bring to the firm and our portfolio companies," said Tyler Duke, Partner at Northrim Horizon.

About Northrim Horizon

Northrim Horizon is a permanent capital investment firm that acquires and operates well-run, profitable service and software businesses. Northrim builds long-term value by reinvesting its earnings into its companies and people. The firm is based in Mesa, Arizona. For more information, please visit www.northrimhorizon.com.

Contacts

Eli Kapsack

[email protected]

SOURCE Northrim Horizon