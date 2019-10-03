Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine selects MontaVista Linux for Next Generation Marine Radar

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced that Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine has entered into a long-term agreement with MontaVista for their Marine Radar VisionMaster Net platform.

MontaVista will provide Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine with CGX – Carrier Grade eXpress Linux as the long-term supported operating system on the processors present in VisionMaster Net, providing network infrastructure control and services such as web interface, SNMP and device interfaces to Sperry Marine written application software. The agreement also covers joint development of software on top of the operating system.

Supporting Quotes:

"Marine products demand systems of the highest quality, and require support for extended lengths of time," said Paul Crate, Head of Commercial Program Management, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine.

"By selecting MontaVista Linux we are able to achieve all these objectives, an open source operating system of the highest quality, rapid development, and long-term support from Linux experts."

"Customers like Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine can take advantage of our full offering at MontaVista. Our portfolio of commercial Linux, advanced open source technical support for ten or more years, and last but not least, our professional services will help them reach their timelines and delivery goals," said Ravi Gupta, President of MontaVista Software.

"We are pleased to see companies like Northrup Grumman Sperry Marine embracing Linux as their development platform for their future products."

MontaVista is inviting interested parties to contact MontaVista at sales@mvista.com and/or visit www.mvista.com for more information.

About MontaVista Software



MontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, and support, through the MontaVista embedded development community expertise.

For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.com

