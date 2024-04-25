NorthSands Capital Completes Investment in Continuation Vehicle for SupplyOne

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthSands Capital today announced that it has completed an investment in a continuation vehicle sponsored by Wellspring Capital investing in SupplyOne, a value-added distributor of packaging supplies. NorthSands was the lead investor in a single-asset continuation vehicle dedicated to SupplyOne. A majority equity interest in SupplyOne was sold in a related, multi-asset continuation vehicle that closed in March.

NorthSands was founded in late 2023 by former Blackstone Senior Managing Director, Bruce McEvoy. NorthSands is focused on investing in continuation vehicles as well as primary private equity deals.

McEvoy commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Wellspring and SupplyOne management to support the Company on the next leg of its organic and inorganic growth."

NorthSands was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About NorthSands Capital

NorthSands Capital is an investment firm founded in late 2023. NorthSands is focused on investing in compelling opportunities in the private equity space.

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Gladstone Place Partners

Lauren Odell / Felipe Ucrós

212-230-5930

SOURCE NorthSands Capital