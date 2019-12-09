Northscope Food ERP Helps Purchase Over 269 Million Pounds of Alaska Seafood in 2019

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout 2019, NorthScope Food ERP helped its Alaska Seafood Processing users purchase approximately 269,006,400 pounds of Alaska Seafood from fishermen. These purchased pounds include salmon of various species, as well as non-salmon catch, including pollock, herring, crab and more. While final numbers won't be reported to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) until early 2020, the preliminary salmon harvest summary shows that this year's harvest ranked eight among harvests since 1975, with Sockeye salmon accounting for about 27% of the harvest and 64% of the total value.

And, as the 2019 Alaska fishing season comes to an end and seafood processors finalize their fish tickets, make post-season price adjustments, and get prepared to report to ADF&G the total values they paid to fishermen in 2019, the Northlake Partners (NLP), creators of NorthScope Food ERP, is looking forward to supporting more Alaska Seafood Processing business in the future. Of the 2019 season and NorthScope's Alaska Seafood users, Product Manager, Jacob Swanson, said, "Our biggest hope is for our customers' businesses to continue to grow with each Alaska fishing season and for NorthScope to help them maximize that growth – that's our continued goal for the upcoming 2020 season."

NorthScope helps its users purchase Alaska Seafood, thanks to its robust Fisherman Accounting functional area, complete with eLandings Fish Ticket integration, automatic or manually-applied Fish Ticket taxes and premiums, pre-loaded ADF&G setup codes, ACH/direct deposit to fishermen, mass repricing, split payments to cover crew wages and more.

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support the Alaska Seafood, Fruit and Vegetable, Aquaculture, and Primary Food Processing industries. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

Media Contact:

Tatum Garino

The Northlake Partners

425-949-3313 x115

tg@thenlp.com

Related Files

NorthScope Food ERP Helps Purchase Over 269 Million Pounds of Alaska Seafood in 2019.pdf

Related Links

NorthScope

Northlake Partners

SOURCE The Northlake Partners