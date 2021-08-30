NorthShore Care Supply Featured in Top 1000 List for 6th Consecutive Year

GREEN OAKS, Ill., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, NorthShore Care Supply was named a Top 1000 Digital Retailer. The leading D2C incontinence supply retailer and adult diaper brand moved up to 716 on Digital Commerce 360's annual list. The Top 1000 Digital Retailer list is a comprehensive ranking of the leading 1,000 online retailers headquartered in North America. NorthShore Care Supply's NorthShore® brand is the fastest-growing brand of absorbent products, including adult diapers and protective underwear, in the U.S.

Pictured: President & Founder Adam Greenberg

After collecting hundreds of data points from each retailer, Digital Commerce 360 performed a detailed analysis of industry benchmarks. NorthShore Care Supply ranked high in many categories, including:

Mobile sales

Average order value

Website features and functions

Source of website traffic

Payment methods

Conversion rate

Search engine optimization

Digital Commerce 360 also was recognized last year for addressing critical on-time delivery issues during COVID-19 and finding better ways to automate fulfillment to ensure the safety of staff.

"NorthShore encountered quite a few challenges in 2020, just like other retailers, including product supply issues, delivery delays and worker safety concerns, to name a few," says Adam Greenberg, president and founder, NorthShore Care Supply. "We found partnering with different manufacturers throughout the world helped us ensure overall product volume and fulfillment so our customers continued to receive medically necessary incontinence supplies as needed."

In 2021, Greenberg expanded the company's product portfolio by introducing more colors in its best-selling MEGAMAX line of tab-style briefs, including tie-dye, and is launching its line of NorthShore brand waterproof covers, TRIFECTA, this fall. Additional growth initiatives include implementing a B2B partner program and streamlining supply chain resources to ensure availability and delivery of needed incontinence supplies to customers.

"We offer up to 3x the leak protection of leading store brands," says Greenberg. "NorthShore products are highly absorbent, heavy-duty, and trusted by our customers to help them live full lives worry-free and leak-free. We are honored to be on the Digital Commerce 360 Top 1000 list again this year and can't wait for what is in store in the year ahead."

About NorthShore Care Supply

NorthShore Care Supply was founded in 2002 by Adam Greenberg after family members struggled to manage their incontinence with retail adult diapers. NorthShore® is the leading direct-to-consumer brand of high-absorbency adult diapers and incontinence supplies in the U.S. providing peace of mind to those with moderate to severe incontinence. NorthShore is committed to #EndHealthStigma to help 80 million Americans living with some form of bladder or bowel dysfunction. For more information, call 800-563-0161, visit www.NorthShore.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook @NorthShoreCareSupply, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok @NorthShoreCare.

