NorthShore Care Supply Gives Insight on Ways Customers Become Repeat Buyers

GREEN OAKS, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore Care Supply, the leading direct-to-consumer brand of high absorbency incontinence products in the U.S., knows how to keep customers coming back and build repeat business. By listening to feedback, and demonstrating an earnest commitment to its mission, NorthShore has established itself as a leader in empowering individuals to manage incontinence through high-quality absorbent products and caring support; an important piece of their success is the trust that customers place in NorthShore products and supplies. Listening to the consumer, speaking their language and effectively marketing to them are just a few of the steps that NorthShore takes to keep loyal customers happy.

NorthShore Care Supply

According to Adam Greenberg, president and founder of NorthShore and board-certified Patient Advocate, "Everyone should be able to enjoy their daily lives without having to worry about leaks. By offering style, comfort, and reliable protection, we're able to provide an ideal solution that works with individuals to fit their lives and empower them to leave their homes and do things with friends and families."

NorthShore goes to great lengths to understand consumer behavior and act on that information. By understanding the consumer and personalizing their shopping experience, the team can better understand the difficulties, challenges, and frustrations that a consumer is experiencing. NorthShore products include tab-style briefs/adult diapers, protective underwear/pull-ons and incontinence pads that are strong; NorthShore products are up to 3 times stronger and offer more protection than leading store brands.

By providing excellent customer service along with a high-quality product line that is constantly being improved through customer feedback, NorthShore has successfully established itself as a leader, advocate, and resource for those managing incontinence. NorthShore not only offers its customers high-quality, high-absorbency incontinence products, but they are also offering consumers peace of mind.

"Tracking consumer behavior, buying habits and product trends are all great and effective ways to deliver a more relevant customer experience, but it's important to incorporate empathy as a part of that process," adds Greenberg.

NorthShore is committed to helping individuals live full lives by providing premium products and expert recommendations with compassion and understanding. For information about NorthShore or its products, call (800) 563-0161 or visit NorthShore.com.

About NorthShore Care Supply

Founded in 2002, NorthShore Care Supply provides peace of mind to families managing with moderate to severe incontinence through life-changing absorbent products. The company is committed to #EndHealthStigma as we help 80 million Americans managing some form of bladder or bowel incontinence live their life to the fullest. Our featured NorthShore® brand is the leading premium adult diaper brand in the U.S. and is available at NorthShore.com or 800-563-0161. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook @NorthShoreCareSupply, Twitter @NorthShoreCare, and on Instagram @NorthShoreCare.

