NorthShore University HealthSystem Creates New Health Care Model with Opening of Illinois' Only Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital

EVANSTON, Ill., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) has opened the only orthopaedic specialty hospital in Illinois with a focus on providing advanced orthopaedic and spine care for the growing number of Americans in need of expert bone, joint, and spine services.

With disorders affecting bones and joints, including arthritis, as the leading cause of chronic pain and disability, the Orthopaedic & Spine Institute in Skokie, Illinois, is designed for outpatient and inpatient procedures, including joint replacement, fracture care and complex spine surgeries. From diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and recovery, more than 100 orthopaedic and spine specialists deliver the latest in advanced medicine, pain management and customized care to patients from across the country.

"Nationally, we're seeing a massive shift in healthcare delivery from a volume-based to value-based care payment model, which has left community hospitals searching for new and unique ways to provide quality care beyond the traditional 'one-size-fits-all' model," said David N. Rahija, President of NorthShore Skokie Hospital. "Our research has shown that patients are willing to drive past other hospitals and providers for expert orthopaedic and spine care at the level we are providing."

NorthShore is well positioned to pioneer this new specialty hospital model as a leader in the Chicago region for orthopaedic and spine surgery. With the delivery of such care to more than 11,000 patients in 2018, the system experienced a notable 42 percent growth over the past six years.

"NorthShore has a track record of delivering the highest quality care in orthopaedic surgery, and we are bringing this expertise under a single roof to provide the best possible healing environment for patients, focused on their needs," said Jason Koh, MD, MBA, Director of the Orthopaedic & Spine Institute and Mark R. Neaman Family Chair of Orthopaedic Surgery at NorthShore.

The Institute's specialized teams are comprised of orthopaedic and spine surgeons, neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and physical and occupational therapists. All inpatient beds and high-tech operating rooms are managed by clinical teams trained exclusively in this area of medicine.

About NorthShore University HealthSystem

NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) is an integrated healthcare delivery system consistently ranked as a Top 15 Major Teaching Hospital in the U.S. The NorthShore system, headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, includes four hospitals – Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park and Skokie. NorthShore also includes a 950+ physician multispecialty group practice, NorthShore Medical Group, with more than 130 practices in the Chicagoland area. NorthShore is a Magnet recognized organization, the first in Illinois to receive this prestigious honor as an entire system that demonstrates nursing excellence and high standards in patient care. The system also includes the NorthShore Research Institute; the NorthShore Foundation; and the NorthShore Home & Hospice Services. As a not-for-profit organization, NorthShore provides $235 million annually in charitable care and services to the communities it serves, while philanthropic support from individuals and organizations enhances clinical care, research and education programs across the system.

CONTACT: Carolyn Starks

Public Relations Manager

847-570-3185

Cstarks2@northshore.org

SOURCE NorthShore University HealthSystem