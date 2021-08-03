NorthShore University HealthSystem Joins Pro Football Hall of Fame Health to Offer Healthcare Services to Former NFL Players, Employees and Their Families

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) has partnered with Pro Football Hall of Fame Health to become one of its national premier health systems offering services to former NFL players, employees and their families.

With access to top-rated physicians as its primary goal, Hall of Fame Health's partnership with NorthShore is an ideal fit. Patients will benefit from NorthShore's extensive physician networks, totaling more than 4,250 doctors across immediate, primary, specialty and complex care. The offering includes NorthShore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute – Illinois' only specialty hospital dedicated to orthopaedic and spine care – which provides advanced, comprehensive care to athletes at all levels, from weekend warriors to Chicago's professional sports teams.

"It is an honor to be chosen to be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Health initiative as an elite provider in the Chicago market," said Skokie Hospital President David Rahija. "As a trusted and indispensable partner for the communities we serve, we are thrilled to bring NorthShore's advanced, personalized care model to this community."

Today's announcement of additional providers in the Hall of Fame Health network is the latest development in the partnership the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Sovereign Healthcare formed in January 2020 to develop services and solutions to address the health and wellness needs of former players and their families.

"The partners that continue to join us are the best of the best, and we consider ourselves so fortunate to have these premier institutions, health systems, and physician groups – some of the most accomplished in the world – come alongside us in our mission as we look to impact lives across the country," said Jeremy Hogue, CEO of Hall of Fame Health.

