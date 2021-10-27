NorthShore University HealthSystem Partners with TytoCare to Expand Telehealth Offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore University HealthSystem, an integrated healthcare delivery system that includes six hospitals serving patients throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, today announced a new partnership with TytoCare, the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams. The integration of the TytoCare device and platform into NorthShore's current telehealth appointments enhances the health system's ability to diagnose and treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical examinations during video visits.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth and spurred the expansion of many health systems current virtual health offerings. Beyond the pandemic, telehealth will remain a vital resource for consumers and health systems, enabling patients to stay on top of their health without the need for in-person visits for a variety of urgent and primary care needs. Through the partnership with TytoCare, NorthShore will expand its virtual care options and ensure that telehealth remains a pillar of patient care moving forward.

TytoCare's FDA-cleared handheld examination kit enables users to perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measure heart rate and body temperature, which are key for treating many acute and chronic conditions. This allows health care clinicians to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients and avoid unnecessary in-person visits.

With TytoCare, NorthShore is providing its patients with virtual pediatric care as well as virtual Immediate Care visits for many commonly treated conditions including ear infections, asthma, cold, and flu. For a one-time fee, NorthShore patients can purchase the TytoCare examination kit to keep at home, and then using NorthShore's patient portal, NorthShoreConnect and the TytoCare app, connect to their provider for a live visit. During the visit, the health care provider will guide the patient through the examination process using the TytoCare exam kit. Based on examination results, the provider can then make a diagnosis and treatment plan and write a prescription, if needed. The TytoCare device is HSA and FSA eligible and in the coming months, NorthShore will also utilize TytoCare for adult primary and specialty care.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with NorthShore University HealthSystem to offer their patients a robust virtual care experience," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "TytoCare is providing NorthShore patients with a frictionless, easy-to-use platform, allowing them to connect with their care provider, in real-time, from the comfort and convenience of their homes. We look forward to supporting NorthShore as it continues to expand its digital health offerings."

In May 2021, NorthShore launched an initial pilot with over 280 NorthShore employees that offered them Immediate Care with the TytoCare device and platform. The pilot exceeded target goals and allowed NorthShore employees to share their feedback to help shape the future of NorthShore patient care and refine the telehealth offering prior to patient rollout.

"NorthShore University HealthSystem is committed to providing an enhanced telehealth experience, enabling our patients to stay on top of their health during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," said Sean O'Grady, Chief Operating Officer of NorthShore University HealthSystem. "TytoCare enables us to do just that, offering our patient population quality care without needing to visit a clinic in person. We look forward to expanding our virtual care options, enabling our patients to receive secure, convenient, and quality care at home, at work, or on the go."

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 120 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

About NorthShore University HealthSystem

Headquartered in Evanston, IL, NorthShore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system that includes six hospitals—Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park, Skokie, Swedish and Northwest Community. The system also includes more than 3,300 physicians, over 120 office locations, three dozen Immediate Care Centers and over 17,000 team members. NorthShore is a Magnet-recognized organization that consistently ranks as a Top 15 Major Teaching Hospital in the United States, with an established reputation for exceptional patient care and is a national pioneer in the implementation of advanced health information technology. Together, the NorthShore system provides clinical excellence and community-focused care across Chicagoland. For more information, please visit NorthShore.org, SwedishCovenant.org and NCH.org.

