Northside Hospital expands cardiac safety at iconic race

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northside Hospital is investing in cardiac safety at the 57th Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race through a collaboration with Atlanta Track Club and Avive Solutions.

Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race and Avive Solutions

50 Avive Connect AED®s will be carried by trained volunteer runners across all 23 race waves during the July 4 event, supporting an already experienced, well-trained and equipped team of first responders who have helped deliver a fun and safe experience to the Peachtree for decades. This program will provide unprecedented rapid access to lifesaving equipment along the 6.2-mile course from Lenox Square to Piedmont Park.

"The Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race AED Runner Program demonstrates Northside's interest in connecting community partners with innovative technology," said Jason Grady, system manager of Emergency Cardiac Care at Northside Hospital Heart Institute. "By increasing awareness, encouraging bystander action, and ensuring rapid access to CPR and AEDs, we are sending a message that anyone or everyone can be the difference between life and death."

Beginning with the first wave and continuing through the final wave, two volunteer runners in each wave will carry an AED, ensuring a defibrillator is never more than minutes away from participants at any point during the race. Immediate access to CPR and defibrillation can significantly improve survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest, making rapid response capabilities essential at large-scale athletic events.

For many of the volunteers, participation in the race carries a meaning that extends far beyond the finish line.

"I run for those in my life who cannot," said Dr. Eric Brown, a cardiac anesthesiologist at Northside Hospital Heart Institute and participant in the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. "I think about my patients recovering from heart surgery, my brother-in-law who died suddenly from a heart condition and my father, who is living with ALS. I also run for my children, to show them the importance of staying active. Representing Northside Hospital in the Peachtree Road Race is an incredible honor and gives me extra motivation to show the city what Northside is all about."

His perspective underscores the importance of rapid access to lifesaving care during cardiac emergencies. Sudden cardiac arrest remains a leading cause of death during endurance events. Immediate access to CPR and defibrillation can significantly improve survival rates, making rapid response capabilities essential at large-scale athletic events.

"The Peachtree Road Race brings together 56,000 people in celebration of Independence Day in Atlanta," said Sameer Jafri, CEO of Avive Solutions. "Deploying Avive AEDs across every wave of the world's largest 10K is exactly the kind of impact we built this technology to enable. We're proud to stand alongside Atlanta Track Club and Northside Hospital."

The Avive Connect AED features include built-in 911 integration, real-time CPR guidance, and automatic transfer of incident data. At just 2.1lbs, these lightweight devices are designed for use by both trained responders and bystanders.

The 2026 race marks Northside Hospital's first year as title partner of the event and the first time the name of the race has changed in more than 50 years. The partnership reflects Northside's longstanding commitment to promoting health, wellness and community engagement across Metro Atlanta.

"From the beginning, our partnership with Northside Hospital has been rooted in a shared belief that events like the Peachtree can inspire healthier communities. The AED Runner Program is a powerful example of that vision in action. While we have always been focused on participant safety, we are now helping educate the public about the critical role AEDs and bystander response play in saving lives," said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree. "We're proud to partner with Northside Hospital and Avive Solutions on an initiative that could become a model for endurance events nationwide."

— Rich Kenah, CEO, Atlanta Track Club

Founded in 1970, the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race has grown from 110 finishers to 56,000 participants annually and remains one of Atlanta's signature Fourth of July traditions. This year's theme, "Peachtree Unites," celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States and Atlanta's role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

About Avive Solutions, Inc.:

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that lifesaving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more at avive.life.

About Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital is Georgia's leading healthcare system, serving patients at five acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Canton, Cumming, Duluth and Lawrenceville and nearly 500 outpatient locations across the state. Northside is nationally recognized for world-class patient care, innovation and clinical excellence. The system leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries and stands among the state's top providers of cancer care, cardiovascular, sports medicine, neuroscience, robotics and surgical services. Learn more at northside.com.

About Atlanta Track Club

Atlanta Track Club is a nonprofit committed to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. Through running and walking, Atlanta Track Club motivates, inspires and engages the community to enjoy a healthier lifestyle. With 40,000 members, Atlanta Track Club is the second largest running organization in the United States. In addition to the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race – the largest 10K running event in the world, the Northside Hospital Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race, the Publix Atlanta Marathon, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, Atlanta Track Club directs more than 30 events per year. Through the support of its members and volunteers, Atlanta Track Club also maintains a number of community initiatives including organizing and promoting the Kilometer Kids youth running program to metro Atlanta youth, honoring high school cross country and track and field athletes through Atlanta Track Club's All-Metro Banquets. For more information on Atlanta Track Club, visit atlantatrackclub.org.

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Kirk

Avive Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Avive Solutions, Inc.