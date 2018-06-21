North/South American and European Airlines Honored at APEX TECH With Passenger Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week at APEX TECH, the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), the leading international airline association focused on passenger experience, awarded regional Passenger Choice Awards (PCAs) to airlines in North America, South America, and Europe. The awards recognize airlines for excellence in seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi.

The regional winners were selected based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app. Using a five-star scale, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across 428 airlines from around the world between 24 October 2016 and 31 July 2017. First, passengers rated their overall flight experience and then were given the opportunity to provide ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi.

The overall ratings were certified by an external auditing service hired by APEX and used to establish the airline's Official Airline Ratings™, with the ratings from the five subcategories being used to determine the Passenger Choice Awards. Airlines were evaluated using three categories to determine the Best in Region:

Global Airlines: Airlines with a large number of wide-body aircraft covering the globe

Major Regional: Airlines covering a significant region of the globe

Low-Cost Carriers: Airlines that self-identify as being low-cost carriers

"Regional airlines around the world constantly strive to set new standards of in-flight excellence for their passengers; from regional content selections to elevated meals, faster Wi-Fi, or service with a personal touch," said APEX CEO, Joe Leader. "Airlines hold the feedback of their passengers in high regard, which is why they value receiving an honor like the APEX Passenger Choice Award, which represents the collective verified voice of their travelers."

APEX honored the following airlines with regional Passenger Choice Awards at APEX TECH:

NORTH/SOUTH AMERICA

Best Seat Comfort: Virgin America

Best Cabin Service: Southwest

Best Food and Beverage: Alaska

Best Entertainment: Virgin America

Best Wi-Fi: JetBlue

Best Overall in Region: North Americ

Best Global: Delta



Best Major Regional: Alaska



Best LCC: Southwest



Best Overall in Region: South America

Best Global: LATAM



Best Major Regional: Avianca



Best LCC: Azul

EUROPE

Best Seat Comfort: Aeroflot Russian Airlines

Best Cabin Service: Virgin Atlantic

Best Food and Beverage: Virgin Atlantic

Best Entertainment: Icelandair

Best Wi-Fi: Norwegian Air

Best Overall in Region: Europe

Best Global: Aeroflot Russian Airlines



Best Major Regional: Olympic Air



Best LCC: Norwegian Air

The following airlines were also honored with Passenger Choice Awards at ceremonies earlier this year:

GLOBAL PASSENGER CHOICE AWARDS

Best Seat Comfort: Virgin America

Best Cabin Service: Qatar Airways

Best Food & Beverage: Qatar Airways

Best Entertainment: Emirates

Best Wi-Fi: JetBlue

REGIONAL: ASIA & SOUTH PACIFIC

Best Seat Comfort: EVA Air

Best Cabin Service: Japan Airlines

Best Food & Beverage: EVA Air

Best Entertainment: Cathay Pacific

Best Wi-Fi: Japan Airlines

Best in Overall in Region: EVA Air

REGIONAL: MIDDLE EAST

Best Seat Comfort: Qatar Airways

Best Cabin Service: Qatar Airways

Best Food & Beverage: Qatar Airways

Best Entertainment: Emirates

Best Wi-Fi: Emirates

Best in Overall in Region: Emirates & Qatar (tied to one-hundredth of a percentage point; first tie in the history of PCA's)

REGIONAL: AFRICA

Best Seat Comfort: South African Airways

Best Cabin Service: South African Airways

Best Food & Beverage: South African Airways

Best Entertainment: Ethiopian Airlines

Best in Overall in Region: South African Airways

The recipients of the 2019 Global Passenger Choice Awards will be announced 24 September at APEX's Award Ceremony during APEX EXPO. During the ceremony, which will be hosted by Brian Kelly, CEO and Founder of The Points Guy, APEX will also recognize four- and five-star-rated airlines with Official Airline Ratings, as well as award the APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award, APEX Outstanding Contribution Award, the APEX Cool Award, and the APEX Awards.

