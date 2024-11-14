Northstake expands liquidity by adding leading market maker Keyrock to its ETH validator marketplace

Northstake's ETH validator marketplace offers the deepest liquidity when staking ETH, attracting asset managers seeking highly liquid, compliant, and secure staking solutions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake A/S, the virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products for institutions, has announced the addition of Keyrock as a market maker for its ETH validator marketplace. Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace demonstrates a new staking model, allowing asset managers to trade their ETH validators, enabling them to transform their spot ETFs to total return ETFs.

The marketplace offers an innovative solution to the significant obstacle of contingent liquidity in the digital asset space, by allowing asset managers to liquidate their ETH validator nodes in a matter of hours.

Kevin de Patoul, CEO of Keyrock, states: "Northstake has built the largest marketplace for ETH validators, integrating staking and liquidity into one streamlined solution. As a leader in market making, Keyrock is committed to supporting Northstake's platform, and we look forward to seeing its continued development."

Today, approximately $6 billion USD sits with North American-based spot ETH ETFs, not being staked. Northstake's marketplace offers accessible, compliant opportunities to asset managers to participate in ETH staking and to realize the full potential of their digital asset portfolios.

Keyrock will become the fourth market maker to join the marketplace, following the additions of GSR, DV Chain and Nonco, and will provide liquidity to digital asset managers when managing their staking funds.

Jesper Johansen, CEO of Northstake A/S, said: "Our ETH validator marketplace continues to be positively received by our partners and the wider crypto space. Institutions are recognizing the need for a secure, compliant, and scalable solution to participate in Ethereum staking. By joining us, Keyrock will help create the deepest liquidity for staked ETH available to regulated financial institutions, while ensuring regulated funds can return the highest risk adjusted yield."

Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace is currently onboarding global ETF providers, industry leading infrastructure providers, and market makers.

Jesper Johansen, CEO & Founder of Northstake, is available for interviews.

About Northstake A/S

Northstake A/S is a regulated, EU-based virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products to institutions. Northstake has demonstrated a new staking model allowing institutional investors to trade Eth validators on a marketplace with industry-leading market markers. Northstake aims to build a tokenized Eth validator marketplace for institutions. Northstake A/S (VASP, FTID: 17520) is regulated under the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA). To learn more visit www.northstake.dk

About Keyrock

Keyrock is a global leader in Market making, OTC and Option trading for digital assets. Providing liquidity to markets since 2017, their 170-strong team is spread across the world. Keyrock's commitment to the industry is practical, not theoretical. From supporting Web3 startups through an Accelerator program to injecting capital into promising DeFi protocols. With Keyrock, the future of digital assets is not just envisioned; it's actively being built.

SOURCE Northstake