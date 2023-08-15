Northstake Partners with Coinify to Offer Regulated Institutional Staking Services

The partnership will see Northstake extend its virtual asset investment products to Coinify's premier clients, accelerating institutional exposure to the crypto-staking industry

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake A/S, a regulated virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products for institutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Coinify . Coinify is a global virtual currency platform and brokerage facilitating payments infrastructure for cryptocurrencies. Through this collaboration, Northstake will provide staking services for Coinify's premium institutional and high net worth individual (HNWIs) clients, and Coinify will provide Northstake clients with a secure white-glove OTC desk (Coinify+) to help with their cryptocurrency buy and sell orders.

Jesper Johansen , Founder, and CEO of Northstake, said: "Our collaboration with Coinify marks an important step toward addressing the need for regulated staking services amongst risk-aware institutional investors. Until now, institutional investors have been presented with few opportunities to securely access yield-generating crypto assets, given the lack of standardized compliance and consolidated risk management solutions in the sector. Further to this, as the digital asset industry continues to expand and evolve, adhering to regulatory requirements has become increasingly difficult. Northstake is dedicated to offering secure and compliant routes into crypto staking for institutional clients, including HNWIs."

By gaining direct access to Northstake's virtual assets services, Coinify's clients will be able to safely access Northstake's regulatory compliant staking service. The partnership will allow Northstake's clients to leverage Coinify's white glove service, Coinify+ , which will allow Northstake clients to purchase Ethereum (ETH) tokens, and a host of other crypto assets, using traditional payment methods such as credit cards and bank transfers.

Northstake is a fully regulated investment provider under the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and the 5th EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive. Its mission is to enable professional clients to participate in staking, with minimal counterparty risk and full collateralization of investments. Northstake adheres to the highest possible standards to minimize legal and counterparty risks through anti-money laundering measures and audited proof of assets staked. Further to this, Northstake protects all client funds using multi-party computation (MPC) provided by Fireblocks.

Andrew Bellingham , Head of Strategic Sales at Coinify, said: "Coinify's partnership with Northstake addresses the growing market demand from institutions to partake in virtual asset staking and the decentralized finance sector, under the security of a stringent regulatory environment. We aim to present the most secure pathway for our clients to participate in alternative asset staking, by leveraging our white-glove OTC desk, Coinify+, allowing clients to diversify their digital asset portfolios. As such, we look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration with the talented team at Northstake."

About Northstake A/S

Northstake A/S is a highly-regulated, custodial, virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products for institutions. Northstake offers a variety of investment vehicles including single, multi-asset, thematic staking, and yield-generating products in addition to a suite of OTC and algorithmic trading services. Based in Denmark, Northstake acts as a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto world, simplifying and securing the way institutions invest in crypto. Through its proprietary multi-chain crypto staking platform, it carves out accessible pathways for investors to build yield-generating crypto products, giving investors the opportunity to be part of building the economies of tomorrow. Northstake A/S (VASP, FTID: 17520) is regulated under the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) and the 5th EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD5).

About Coinify

Coinify ApS is an established global virtual currency platform actively offering solutions in +180 countries. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Coinify offers a secure, compliant, and user-friendly interface for individuals and businesses to engage with cryptocurrencies. Coinify works alongside national and international regulatory bodies to ensure and adhere to the highest industry standards and comply with international laws, such as the EU 5th Anti-Money Laundering Directive. As a founding member of the Blockchain and Virtual Currencies working group under the European Commission, Coinify is proud to help and shape new regulations and guidelines that will ensure the safety and security of the cryptocurrency industry for its customers and partners. For more information, visit www.coinify.com.

