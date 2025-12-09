Northstar Adds to Working Capital Reserves via Several Initiatives

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a number of initiatives that will enhance working capital reserves heading into 2026. In total, the Company received $1.74 million.

Northstar successfully closed a first tranche non-brokered unit financing (the "Financing") on the following terms:

Unit composition: $5,000 face value debenture with 1,250 detachable non-transferable whole warrants per unit. Coupon: 9.0%, paid semi-annually in cash or shares (as described below) Total proceeds: $1,000,000 (200 units) Warrant exercise price: $0.395 per warrant Warrant term: 36 months from Closing Security: Unsecured

The Financing was entirely subscribed for by an arm's length third party, 1010770 B.C. Ltd. Use of proceeds will be directed to ramp-up operations at the Company's Empower Environmental Solutions Calgary Facility ("Empower Calgary") and for general corporate purposes.

Interest payable on the debenture may be satisfied by the issuance of common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price equal to the ten-day VWAP of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") immediately preceding the applicable interest payment date.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a four month and a day statutory hold period expiring April 6, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. While the Company has received conditional approval of the Financing from the TSXV, closing remains subject to final acceptance by the TSXV.

Secondly, the Company is also pleased to announce the receipt of Emission Reduction Alberta's ("ERA") Milestone 3 payment of $735,000. These funds will be directed exclusively to Empower Calgary operations. The payment follows the operational achievement of 80 tonnes per day from Empower Calgary. The Company is now focused on the final Milestone of the $7.1 million ERA grant, which totals approximately $1.2 million, inclusive of holdbacks from prior milestone achievements.

"The combination of these various initiatives greatly assists with effectively conducting operations at Calgary Empower and at the corporate level," stated Greg Phaneuf, VP Corporate Development & CFO. "We plan to continue to secure capital on this basis in the short term to bridge the Company to the point where production, revenues and the associated cash flows at Empower Calgary reach operational break even. Aside from the warrants issued in the Financing, non-dilutive bridge vehicles are preferred at this juncture of the Company's growth capital formulation strategy as we ruthlessly focus on operations at Empower Calgary."

About Northstar

Northstar is a Canadian waste to value technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar developed and owns a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracts the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems while also extracting aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale with its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission aims at leading the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America that would otherwise be sent to landfill addressing numerous stakeholder objectives.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

