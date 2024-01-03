NORTHSTAR ANESTHESIA TO PROVIDE ANESTHESIOLOGY SERVICES FOR PORTNEUF HEALTH

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in anesthesia care, has expanded its high-quality anesthesia services to Portneuf Health in Pocatello, Idaho.

Portneuf provides high quality healthcare services throughout Southeast Idaho. Portneuf turned to NorthStar Anesthesia to support the modernization and scale of its anesthesia services to accommodate growing case volumes and better serve the Pocatello community and region.

NorthStar is serving Portneuf Medical Center, the Rocky Mountain Surgery Center and Portneuf Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center, which collectively include a neonatal intensive care unit, a full suite of cardiac care, imaging, and primary and specialty care.

"Our partnership with NorthStar Anesthesia will help us to better serve our community and the region, with quality resources and first-class reputation for high-quality patient care," said Jordan Herget, President and CEO of Portneuf Health. "Investing in our anesthesia practice is important to facilitating our long-term, sustainable growth, enabling us to provide the highest quality of care to an ever-growing number of patients."

NorthStar retained 100% of Portneuf's current CRNAs and anesthesiologists, which is a testament to the alignment between NorthStar's values and the strong existing culture among the anesthesiology team at Portneuf.

"We are excited for NorthStar's first venture into Idaho and look forward to working with the team at Portneuf, as well as expanding our collaboration with their parent company Ardent Health Services," said NorthStar Anesthesia CEO Adam Spiegel. "This transition is an investment into an exceptional set of facilities that will benefit patients across the entire region of Southeast Idaho."

NorthStar's partnership with Portneuf began on December 1, 2023.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 180 health care facilities to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

About Portneuf Medical Center

Based in Pocatello, Idaho, Portneuf Medical Center is a nationally recognized, DNV Accredited comprehensive healthcare leader. With 205 beds, PMC serves as the region's tertiary care center and Regional Level II Trauma Center and is home to the Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute, Portneuf Cancer Center, Portneuf Medical Group and Portneuf Air Rescue. PMC has a level 3 neonatal intensive care unit, an adult Intensive Care Unit, nationally recognized orthopedic services, a full suite of cardiac care, center of excellence recognized surgeons, imaging, primary and specialty care. We pursue excellence every day in our hospital and clinics as well as educate the next generation of physicians and health professionals. For more information, please visit our website at Portneuf.org.

The governance of Portneuf Medical Center is split 50/50 between Portneuf Health Trust and the parent company Ardent Health Services As a major employer in Pocatello, we have 1,600 well-qualified employees and we continue to grow.

