Northstar Announces Hiring of New Director of Distressed Acquisitions and Debt, Jonathan Smith

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northstar Commercial Partners is thrilled to announce the hiring of Jonathan Smith, who will be focused on strategically sourcing distressed commercial real estate properties and mortgages from banks and financial institutions.

Northstar's Founder and CEO shared, "I am highly confident in Jon's ability to further Northstar's continued growth, especially in light of current economic conditions and potential recession. His rich experience and expertise make him an immediate, powerful complement to our organization, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Jon to our team."

In his previous role, Jon served as the Managing Partner of Wolverine Investments where he focused on a similar strategy. Jon has been a Board Member of several NYSE companies and served on both the debt and equity sides of investment decisions. Before forming Wolverine, Jon was a Principal in the formation and growth of a banking enterprise in Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas that was sold in June 2017. He was also a Senior Officer of Security Capital (prior to its sale to GE Capital) and was an instrumental part of growing such firms as ProLogis, Regency Realty, and others. Jon began his career with Citibank in New York managing a variety of businesses globally including the leveraged but out industry and commercial real estate industries.

Jon has an MBA from the University of Michigan and a BA with High Honors in Economics from Hobart College.

"I am excited about Northstar's current trajectory, especially with its impressive track record in this vertical to date" Jon continued, "I feel honored to join such a talented team and look forward to continuing that expansion."

Northstar specializes in buying vacant, distressed, value-add, and income-generating assets throughout the United States, in order to help stabilize properties, and create jobs and opportunities for thousands of people. Since Watson founded the company in 2000, Northstar has closed more than 140 deals, and currently has 46 retail, office, industrial/warehouse, medical, senior care, and data centers in 15 states under its investment, development, and management. The current portfolio exceeds $1.4 billion of market value.

Media contact: Taylor Watson, 303.453.9130, taylor@northstarcp.com

SOURCE Northstar Commercial Partners

Related Links

https://www.northstarcommercialpartners.com

