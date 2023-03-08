Northstar Announces Successful Completion of Liquid Asphalt R&D Testing with Major Manufacturers and Progression to Manufacturing and Product Testing

Northstar's liquid asphalt was R&D tested in 2022 by numerous major shingle and flat roof manufacturers for its suitability in asphalt shingle and flat roof manufacturing

These tests were successful and the manufacturers will now commence manufacturing and product testing during 1H 2023

Assuming successful testing, the Company expects to progress to the negotiation of long-term liquid asphalt supply agreements with these manufacturers

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that several major domestic and international asphalt shingle and flat roofing manufacturers (collectively, the "Manufacturers") have successfully completed their detailed research and development ("R&D") testing of Northstar's liquid asphalt for use in asphalt shingles and flat roofing systems. As such, they will now commence product manufacturing and quality testing with Northstar's liquid asphalt.

Manufacturing testing will test both the suitability of Northstar's liquid asphalt in the Manufacturers' production process, and the quality of the final products made using Northstar's liquid asphalt.

The Company will continue to produce its liquid asphalt for manufacturing testing at Northstar's asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Delta, British Columbia (the "Empower Pilot Facility"). Delivery of manufacturing test volume will therefore be the focus of the Empower Pilot Facility until Q3 2023.

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "We believe Northstar's liquid asphalt is suitable for three sectors: paving, shingle manufacturing and flat roof manufacturing. We know, given our long-term offtake agreement with McAsphalt Industries Limited, that our liquid asphalt satisfies the requirements for the paving industry. The positive results of this R&D testing, carried out by several sophisticated Manufacturers is very encouraging, suggesting similar applicability of Northstar's liquid asphalt to both shingle and flat roof manufacturing furthering the circular economy for our asphalt. Given the significant due diligence that the Manufacturers have already carried out, this next step of moving to manufacturing and product testing is a major vote of confidence in Northstar's liquid asphalt and significantly opens further markets for our asphalt. This is another milestone for Northstar in the commercialization of our asphalt product in our target market sectors, as successful product testing will advance the potential development of long-term commercial agreements."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at both its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia and its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

