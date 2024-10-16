Northstar Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

VANCOUVER, BC and CALGARY AB, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its upcoming conference participation.

Schachter Catch the Energy (In-Person) – Sat, Oct 19, 2024 in Calgary, AB

The Schachter Catch the Energy conference is a rare opportunity for active investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their corporate stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. The conference is being held in Calgary at Mount Royal University in Bella Concert Hall and Ross Glen Hall on Saturday, October 19, 2024 from 7:30 am to 4:30pm MT. Northstar's President & CEO Aidan Mills will be presenting from 1:50 - 2:25 pm MT in Presentation Room 6.

Kinvestor Day 2024 (Virtual) – Thurs, Oct 24, 2024

Kinvestor Day 2024 (KD24) is a premier virtual conference showcasing innovative small and mid-cap public companies in mining and other sectors being held on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Kinvestor's virtual conferences offer presenting companies a unique opportunity to showcase their latest developments and engage in a live Q&A-style dialogue with attendees. Northstar's President & CEO Aidan Mills will be presenting virtually at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET.

LD Micro Main Event (In-Person) – Oct 28-30, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA

The LD Micro Main Event conference will showcase senior executives from approximately 150 public and private companies across various sectors and geographies. The first day will consist of pre-registration and special events, followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one meetings. The 7th installment of the LD Micro Main Event is being held on October 28-30, 2024, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Northstar's President & CEO Aidan Mills will be presenting on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 8:00 - 8:25 am PT in Track 4.

CDRA Shingle Recycling Forum (In-Person) – Oct 29-30, 2024 in Louisville, KY

The 10th Shingle Recycling Forum will be held October 29-30, 2024 at the Omni Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. Hosted by the Construction & Demolition Recycling Association ("CDRA"), the premier industry event will unite recyclers with manufacturers, asphalt plant operators, road pavers, Department of Transportation officials, technology providers, and more for impactful networking and cutting-edge presentations from industry experts. Northstar's Co-Founder and Director Gord Johnson will be attending and speaking at the event. Learn how all stakeholders influence regulation and end markets, from asphalt pavement to closed-loop recycling, to create the 'next wave' of shingle recycling by visiting the event website here: https://www.shinglerecyclingforum.com/.

RCA Circular Economy Conference (In-Person) – Oct 30-Nov 1, 2024

The Recycling Council of Alberta ("RCA") conference will be held from October 30th to November 1st, 2024 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, AB. The RCA's mission is to promote, facilitate and advocate for a Circular Economy in Alberta through waste reduction and resource conservation. Northstar's President & CEO Aidan Mills and Chief Sustainability Officer Kellie Johnston will be presenting on October 31, 2024 during the Concurrent Session from 1:30 - 3:00 pm MT.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

