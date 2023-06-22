Northstar Café Earns a Spot on Yelp's Top 100 Burgers in America

The Ohio-based restaurant received national recognition for its stellar burger selection

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Café , the Columbus-based restaurant group known for its delicious, healthy food made with locally-sourced ingredients, was recently named one of Yelp's Top 100 Burger Spots in America . Burgers are one of the country's most popular foods, so it's no surprise it's one of the most searched foods on the site. Northstar is thrilled that its classic burgers and signature veggie burgers are garnering national attention.

For nearly 20 years, Northstar has had a passion for serving delicious, nourishing food, and their burgers have always been one of their most popular items. They offer a Classic Cheeseburger made from brisket and chuck that are ground fresh at the restaurant every morning. Brandt Family Farm, an exceptional, sustainably-operated grower supplies 100% of the beef. The Northstar Veggie Burger is made from scratch with Ohio-grown organic black beans, brown rice and beets, topped with kale and beet pesto. Northstar believes in sourcing responsibly produced ingredients and has many long standing relationships with local, organic, and artisan producers. They believe it is better for guests, growers and the environment, and it shows in their food.

"Our restaurant has always served simple, delicious foods made with great ingredients. They come from growers and producers who share our values like the Brandt family that supply our beef. We care about our health and the health of our planet, so we work with businesses that also care. When you use the right ingredients, it's easy to taste and feel the difference. We're excited to know that Yelpers can taste the difference at Northstar as well, and we're grateful for their recognition, and to have earned a spot on the America's Top Burger list," said Kevin Malhame, Northstar Café's Founder.

This year's all-time list of the top spots for a burger in the US was compiled based on the Yelp community's ratings and reviews. Northstar is proud to be serving up their popular burgers across Ohio. Check out one of their six locations across the state in the Columbus, Cleveland or Cincinnati areas. Find your nearest location at https://www.thenorthstarcafe.com/locations/ .

SOURCE Northstar Café