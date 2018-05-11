Northstar Commercial Partners Announces Signing a Major Long-term Lease With Children's Hospital of Colorado for 105,806 SF

"Having Children's Hospital as a future tenant at this building is a perfect fit in just about every way," said Brian Watson, Founder and Chairman of Northstar. "This building will allow Children's Hospital the right office and medical space to meet their growing needs, while providing them with excellent signage and exposure on I-225 between Colfax and 6th Avenue, near the Fitzsimmons Medical Campus where Children's Hospital already has a major presence. Northstar couldn't be more eager for the opportunity to provide such space to Children's Hospital, as they are one of the most trusted and quality champions of our community."

The move is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the space, providing medical supplies and services, as well as over $27 million in value.

Northstar also thanked brokers Matt Smith of Vector Property Services & Gabe Uhrig of Northstar Commercial Partners for representing the ownership, and the tenant's broker Bob Whittelsey of Colliers International for their work and involvement in helping to finalize the lease.

Children's Hospital of Colorado not only serves the entire state effectively with over 3,000 pediatric experts on staff throughout their 16 Colorado locations, but also many people from throughout the region and the U.S. The hospital has been dedicated to just kids for over 100 years now in local communities.

