Northstar Enterprise + Defense Expands Leadership in Modular Data Centers with Owens Corning Collaboration and AI-Optimized Edge Infrastructure

These initiatives position Northstar Enterprise + Defense at the forefront of the rapidly expanding edge AI and modular infrastructure market, projected to reach $269.8 billion by 2032, delivering next-generation solutions for enterprise AI, telecom, and defense missions.

Owens Corning Collaboration Strengthens Material Innovation and Supply Resilience

Through optimization and R&D programs, Owens Corning will be supporting Northstar Enterprise + Defense in integrating advanced composite and insulation technologies — including fiberglass recycling and optimized thermal performance — directly into its Modular Data Center (MDC) product line .

This collaboration ensures durability, insulation efficiency, and circularity across Northstar's rapidly deployable data centers while securing long-term, sustainable material supply chains. Together, the companies are accelerating the shift to low-carbon, high-resilience infrastructure purpose-built for AI and defense applications.

"Working closely with Northstar through the development cycle has enabled us to deliver leading composite and insulation solutions for their MDCs, optimizing them for their applications" said Dr. Chris Skinner, VP of Strategic Marketing and R&D for Owens Corning's Glass Reinforcements business. "The use of advanced composites has delivered lightweight, durable, and resilient solutions for these demanding applications"

Mission-Critical Deployments Across Enterprise and Telecom Networks

Northstar Enterprise + Defense (NED) recently delivered and deployed a modular disaster recovery network node for a major U.S. telecom provider, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity in extreme weather conditions. Additionally, the company deployed a full-scale modular data center for a Fortune 50 enterprise, enabling a seamless transition to a hybrid multi-cloud architecture. These mission-critical deployments underscore NED's ability to meet urgent demand with speed and precision, while exemplifying Northstar's ability to design, manufacture, and deploy AI-ready data centers. Timelines are consolidated to months instead of years, at a fraction of the total cost of ownership (TCO) of traditional builds - this provides significant maintenance and energy savings which improves bottom line profitability on each modular data center deployment.

AI-Driven, Distributed, and Edge-Optimized Infrastructure

Northstar Enterprise + Defense's AI-ready Modular Data Centers (MDCs) are purpose-engineered for inference, agentic AI, and real-time decision-making - with support for compute densities up to 150kW per rack, they enable high-throughput reinforcement learning and decentralized AI processing across distributed networks.

"We're not building 100,000 racks in one hyperscale facility — we're building 100,000 racks across 100,000 sites worldwide, faster than anyone else," said Tony Grayson, President of Northstar Enterprise + Defense. "Our advantage isn't just in composite technology — it's in scalable manufacturing, rapid deployment, and unmatched resilience."

Durability, Speed, and Sustainability

Built using Northstar Technologies Group's (NTGI) proprietary Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) composites , these Modular Data Centers are up to 30% lighter than aluminum and deployable on rooftops or unprepared terrain without heavy equipment or concrete foundations.

Key performance advantages:

F5 tornado / Category 5 hurricane-rated enclosures

Industry-leading insulation and thermal-neutral ratings on modular performance

Quick Deployment and installation using helical pilings for foundation

Corrosion-proof and maintenance-free design

IoT-enabled monitoring and predictive maintenance

Operating lease or capital purchase options with full lifecycle support

Easy to transport and move due to lightweight design

Each MDC is fully recyclable and designed for net-zero carbon manufacturing, reducing embedded emissions compared to steel or concrete structures.

Defense-Grade SCIF Modules and Secure Deployable Compute

Northstar Enterprise + Defense's next-generation mobile SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) modular units are engineered to ICD-705, TEMPEST (Telecommunications Electronics Materials Protected from Emanating Spurious Transmissions), and HEMP (High Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse) standards, ensuring protection against electronic, EMP, and cyber threats.

Constructed from lightweight composite armor, the modules are air-and helicopter-transportable, delivering secure compute capacity to forward bases, mobile command centers, and classified mission sites.

This design innovation streamlines traditionally manpower-intensive SCIF construction, reducing cost, time, and complexity while enhancing ballistic and blast protection.

Corporate Perspective on Strategic Growth

"This collaboration with Owens Corning reinforces Northstar Technologies Group's long-term vision to integrate advanced materials and intelligent manufacturing across all our business units," said Kyle McLaughlin, Chief Sales Officer, Northstar Technologies Group, Inc. (NTGI) "By combining our composite manufacturing expertise with Owens Corning's world-class material science, we're redefining how mission-critical infrastructure is built — faster, lighter, and stronger — while driving sustainability and American manufacturing leadership forward."

About Northstar Technologies Group, Inc.

Northstar Technologies Group, Inc. (NTGI) is a vertically integrated advanced construction technology company revolutionizing global infrastructure through its composite building systems, advanced engineering and modular/panelized designs.

With core expertise in design, architecture, CNC automation, and composite manufacturing, Northstar Technologies Group delivers scalable solutions across construction, energy, data infrastructure, and defense.

Its' Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) systems are:

250+ mph impact rating (HVHZ certified, hurricane resilience)

UL 752 ballistic tested up to Level 8 (.50 cal)

ASTM E84 Class A fire rating & ASTM E119 1-hour resistance

Non-conductive, Zero water/air infiltration, non-porous, termite/mold-resistant

Thermal-Neutral, Industry-leading insulation/energy efficiency ratings and values

Engineered for carbon neutrality and rapid prefabrication

Subsidiaries include:

Northstar Enterprise + Defense: Modular, AI-optimized data centers and defense infrastructure

Northstar Federal: Secure facilities for U.S. defense and intelligence agencies

Northstar Building Systems: Advanced FRP Design/Engineering and Manufacturing

Northstar Construction Company: FRP-based commercial and residential construction

For more information, visit www.northstartgi.com or www.northstarbuildingsystems.com

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is a global leader in building and industrial materials, providing innovative glass fiber reinforcements, insulation, and composite systems that advance sustainability and energy efficiency worldwide. With a strong commitment to circular economy principles, embodied carbon reduction, and high-performance materials, Owens Corning develops next-generation solutions for construction, energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure industries.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Owens Corning operates in more than 30 countries and is consistently recognized among the World's Most Ethical Companies and 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com .

About Northstar Enterprise + Defense

Northstar Enterprise + Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northstar Technologies Group, Inc., is a premier provider of modular, AI-optimized data center and digital infrastructure solutions. Engineered for speed, security, and sustainability, Northstar Enterprise + Defense designs and manufactures composite-based modular systems for enterprise, telecom, and U.S. defense applications.

Its Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) architecture enables lightweight, corrosion-proof, and hurricane-rated structures that deploy up to 70% faster than traditional builds. From AI factories and edge computing networks to mobile SCIFs and tactical microgrids, Northstar Enterprise + Defense delivers mission-ready, energy-efficient solutions that redefine performance, resilience, and sustainability worldwide.

Headquartered in Southwest Florida, Northstar Enterprise + Defense supports national and international deployments across enterprise, telecom, and defense sectors.

Learn more at www.northstarenterprisedefense.com .

