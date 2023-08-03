Northstar Homes Unveils Hurricane-Resistant Homes and Sustainable Construction for A Disaster-Resilient Future

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Homes, a leader in the construction industry, proudly announces its cutting-edge initiative: hurricane-resistant homes and sustainable construction. With a strong focus on disaster resilience and eco-friendly practices, Northstar Homes is set to revolutionize the custom home building industry, offering a wide range of services, including building on your lot or land.

Northstar Homes is located in Bonita Springs, FL and offers residential services that range from renovations to new home construction, pool installation and beyond. Contact us today for any of your complete home construction services! Fill in your contact information at the following link, and a team member will get in touch with you shortly. https://www.northstarhomes.us/contact

As housing demand rises, Northstar Homes stands at the forefront, offering homeowners not only in Southwest Florida, but all over the Nation, unparalleled New Construction options. Clients can now realize their dreams of building anything from a small & affordable custom home to a luxurious residence tailored to their preferences. Whether it's building a custom house or working with other experts and local builders, Northstar Homes has the expertise and resources to bring any home building goal to life.

Northstar Homes is powered by Northstar technologies, and together they are committed to building not just houses, but safe structures and shelters that withstand nature's fury, with impact and hurricane-resistant features along with sustainable construction practices, they aim to create homes that provide lasting security and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

Paul Inglese, CEO, stated: "Our core mission is to design, engineer and manufacture resilient, sustainable and energy efficient advanced composite building systems. After seeing all of the damage here in Naples, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers FL, from previous natural disasters, and most recently, Hurricane Ian; it became apparent that people had misconceptions about how strong concrete, wood and traditional materials are. I knew it was time to find a better, more resilient way to build homes."

Northstar homes boast an impressive array of features that were once considered unattainable. With a remarkable 250MPH impact resistance and a "Class A" Fire Rating, their homes offer unparalleled protection, ensuring their resilience against hurricanes and fires alike.

Northstar Homes are designed to maintain a thermal neutral environment, effectively preventing the transfer of external heat into the interior. This exceptional feature not only ensures a comfortable living space but also significantly reduces the workload on your air conditioning system, leading to noticeable reductions in utility bills.

In addition, Northstar homes are fortified against mold and termite infestations. Their stringent water-proofing measures guarantee that no water infiltration occurs, effectively eliminating any possibility of mold growth. This is in addition to the composite material itself being completely impervious to mold, termite and corrosion damage.

Leveraging sustainable composite materials and eco-friendly practices, the company also minimizes its environmental impact without sacrificing architectural beauty. Clients seeking sustainable construction companies or general contractors near them can now turn to Northstar Homes as their preferred partner.

Even if you do not currently own land to build on, Northstar's licensed team of Southwest Florida Real Estate Agents can facilitate the land purchase process as well. With deep local roots and knowledge, clients can have peace of mind knowing that their representative is well-versed in the construction industry and has all contacts necessary to make this a seamless relationship.

Along with building custom homes, Northstar Homes offers comprehensive home remodeling services. Providing clients with a seamless option to renovate and upgrade their existing properties, including cutting edge composite swimming pools.

Northstar Homes' unwavering commitment to excellence, disaster resilience, and sustainable construction has earned them a well-deserved reputation as one of the top local custom home builders in Naples, Bonita Springs and Ft Myers. The company continues to exceed expectations, setting new industry benchmarks.

For more information on Northstar Homes hurricane-resistant homes, sustainable construction, and custom home building services, please visit https://www.northstarhomes.us/

About Northstar Homes:

Northstar Homes is a premier custom home builder located in Bonita Springs FL, offering a range of services, including custom-built homes, home remodeling, and sustainable construction. The company is dedicated to building a resilient and sustainable future. For more information on floor plans and pricing, please contact Kyle McLaughlin, Chief Sales Officer via email at [email protected] or by phone at 239-977-9784.

About Northstar Technologies:

Northstar Technologies is the world-leader in advanced Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) composite construction for both Residential and Commercial Structures. Their expertise in FRP materials ensure exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, and sustainability, while delivering innovative design and engineering solutions. Northstar Building Systems are a lightweight, high-strength composite building system that combines the benefits of precision automated manufacturing with reduced onsite construction time and lowering the total cost of ownership over the life of the structure. For more information, please visit https://www.northstartgi.com

SOURCE Northstar Technologies Group