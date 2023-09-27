Northstar Hosts Site Opening Event at Empower Calgary Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar") is pleased to announce its site opening event held at the location for the development of its first commercial facility for reprocessing asphalt roofing shingles in Rocky View County in Greater Calgary, Alberta (the "Empower Calgary Facility").

The event was attended by government representatives, members of industry, and included representatives from the following:

Empower Calgary Site_Ribbon Cutting Sept 2023 (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Northstar – Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO and Director; Ms. Kellie Johnston , Chief Sustainability Officer and General Counsel; and Ms. Rosemary Pritchard , Chief Financial Officer

, President & CEO and Director; Ms. , Chief Sustainability Officer and General Counsel; and Ms. , Chief Financial Officer Emissions Reduction Alberta – Mr. Justin Reimer, CEO

Chestermere - Strathmore , MLA – Chantelle de Jonge

- , MLA – Representatives from the Business Development Bank of Canada , and the TMX Group

Mr. Justin Reimer, CEO of Emissions Reduction Alberta, stated, "A more sustainable, diversified provincial economy requires using our resources more wisely. We need to think about waste as a resource rather than a cost. Northstar's technology solution will help to provide the construction industry with clean, sustainable processing solutions. It will also support municipalities in their transition to the circular economy by helping to eliminate the need for landfilling waste shingles."

Mr. Brad Parry, President & CEO of Calgary Economic Development Corp., stated, "Northstar's choice to locate in the Calgary region strengthens our position as a leading destination for innovative companies. Their work will be the first of its kind in North America and is a testament to our business environment and entrepreneurial drive. These are the cleantech players and solutions present in Calgary and Alberta."

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "We were excited to welcome representatives from media, government and industry from Greater Calgary and Alberta who attended the opening of our first commercial site, as we prepare for construction to commence at the Empower Calgary Facility. Our vision is to be the leading provider of reprocessing asphalt shingles in North America and the first commercial shingle reprocessing facility in Greater Calgary. This is our first step towards achieving that vision. It was great to welcome several of our partners that have helped make the development of the Empower Calgary Facility happen and we are excited to commence with the next steps in the project. We believe we have a proprietary technology that can be a major waste diversion option for asphalt shingles away from landfill in the Greater Calgary area and contribute significantly to Alberta's circular economy."

Pictured above (from left to right): Jon Mook, "Mook Group of Companies"; Justin Reimer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta; Aidan Mills, President and CEO, Northstar; Chantelle de Jonge MLA, Chestermere-Strathmore; Rosemary Pritchard, CFO, Northstar; Kellie Johnston, CSO and General Counsel, Northstar; Tod Englehart, Principal, Englehart Reed

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

