Northstar Meetings Group and Singapore Tourism Board Announce the 2019 Singapore Winners of 'Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE'

SECAUCUS, N.J. and SINGAPORE, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Meetings Group and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) named three Singapore winners in the 2nd annual "Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE" awards program. The honorees will be recognized during a special event at SACEOS's Singapore MICE Forum (SMF) 2019 in Singapore, July 25-26, 2019.

The awards program recognizes behind-the-scenes industry professionals whose passion and commitment to excellence contributes meaningfully to the achievement of successful business events and the highest levels of customer satisfaction. The program recognizes professionals in Singapore and in the United States each year (U.S. winners to be announced in September 2019).

The 2019 Singapore award winners for "Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE" are:

Sivakumaran Ramalinggam, Assistant Manager, Banquet Operations, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

Gina Lim , Operations Manager, Pacific World Singapore

, Operations Manager, Pacific World Singapore Luke Teo , Assistant Director, Transport Management, Resorts World Sentosa

"Northstar's 'Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE' awards – in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board – is one of the most meaningful programs in the meetings and events industry," said David Blansfield, Executive Vice President, Northstar Meetings Group. "It's our honor to recognize and celebrate three well-deserving industry professionals who – with their dedication and unrelenting drive for service – represent the backbone of the global meetings and events industry. These three honorees have dedicated their careers to ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction. The meetings industry is a people business. These three honorees put great pride in what they do every day and demonstrate the importance of making every meeting special."

"The launch of Singapore's country brand Passion Made Possible two years ago is recognition that Singapore has been able to come so far only due to the will and passion of her people," said Kershing Goh, Regional Director, Americas, STB. "This campaign has highlighted that it not only takes a village to deliver a meeting, but also the passion of many unsung heroes to make a Singapore meeting experience entirely memorable. Singapore's MICE industry is powered and set apart by the exceptional passion that each individual, no matter what role they play, brings to their profession. These three heroes of the Singapore MICE industry truly embody the Passion Made Possible spirit, and it is individuals like these who enable Singapore to consistently punch above its weight as a MICE destination, anchoring and delivering some of the most important and rigorous business events in the world."

"We are proud to support this campaign that celebrates the gems of our industry," said Priscilla Leong, SACEOS Vice President of Community. "We know first-hand as meeting planners how much it takes to deliver an outstanding meeting experience amidst a competitive environment with short time-lines, high expectations and a host of varying factors any event typically faces. These three Singaporean winners represent the indomitable spirit of the Singapore MICE industry. They have given new depth to their roles and contributed to extraordinary experiences that have made indelible memories for their clients. It is the passion within us that makes our industry wired for the future. On behalf of SACEOS, we thank them and celebrate them."

Winners of "Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE" awards were identified by a panel of industry experts for representing the ideals of the highest levels of service to the MICE industry and Singapore's "Passion Made Possible" spirit. Prior to the evaluation, Singapore meetings industry leaders and suppliers nominated behind-the-scenes professionals, such as Convention Service Managers, Show Decorators, F&B Managers/Chefs, Transportation Managers and Audio/Visual Specialists. Nominees were submitted for embodying the "Passion Made Possible" spirit and for contributing to successful business events for their organizations or their customers' organizations.

In addition to being recognized at SACEOS's SMF 2019 in Singapore, July 25-26, 2019, the honorees will also be celebrated in features across various Northstar Meetings Group media, including: Meetings & Conventions (M&C), Successful Meetings, M&C Asia and Incentive magazines and their respective websites. U.S. winners will be announced in September 2019, at IMEX America, Las Vegas.

To learn more about "Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE" and the 2019 Singapore honorees, visit passionmadepossibleawards.com. Questions: Email David Blansfield at dblansfield@ntmllc.com.

About Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions. For more information, visit stb.gov.sg or visitsingapore.com or follow them on Twitter @STB_sg.

About Northstar Meetings Group

Northstar Meetings Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the business meetings, events, sports and incentives market – including full- and part-time meeting planners, as well as corporate, association, sports and not-for-profit decision-makers, and incentive professionals, facilitating their professional development and achievement of business goals. The company's influential brands – Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, M&C Asia, M&C China, Meeting News, Incentive and SportsTravel – currently serve over 350,000 active meeting and event planners and incentive professionals, across an integrated suite of data, digital, events and print products. For more information, please visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com.

About SACEOS

SACEOS is the Singapore Association for Conventions Exhibitions Organisers and Suppliers – the nation's trade association for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) industry. The association leads and represents member organisations to advance the capabilities and growth opportunities for its members and communities committed to the MICE industry. Through its mission, SACEOS is positioning Singapore as a premier Global-Asia mode in the MICE industry:

Empowering Business

Through its business outreach and market opportunities platforms, SACEOS empowers and enables business growth, transformation and collaboration for its members and communities committed to the MICE industry.

Through its business outreach and market opportunities platforms, SACEOS empowers and enables business growth, transformation and collaboration for its members and communities committed to the MICE industry. Enriching Capabilities

SACEOS builds upon the people assets of the MICE industry to enrich the workforce with versatile skills, new knowledge, adaptable for the increased fluidity to perform in a hyperscale gig economy of the future.

SACEOS builds upon the people assets of the MICE industry to enrich the workforce with versatile skills, new knowledge, adaptable for the increased fluidity to perform in a hyperscale gig economy of the future. Advocating for Industry

SACEOS serves as an active voice for the MICE industry by actively and responsibly advocating for advancement and a better business economy, while remaining a trusted and respected partner of the government and the agencies.

SOURCE Northstar Meetings Group

Related Links

https://www.northstarmeetingsgroup.com

