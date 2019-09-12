Northstar Meetings Group and Singapore Tourism Board Announce the 2019 U.S. Winners of 'Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE'

SECAUCUS, N.J. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Meetings Group and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) named three U.S.-based winners in the 2nd annual "Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE" awards program. The honorees were recognized during a special event at IMEX America 2019 in Las Vegas.

"Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE" recognizes behind-the-scenes industry professionals whose passion and commitment to excellence contributes meaningfully to the achievement of successful business events and the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Winners exemplify Singapore's 'Passion Made Possible' spirit and are determined each year in the United States and Singapore (the three Singapore-based winners were previously announced in July).

The 2019 U.S.-based award winners for "Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE" are:

Joseph Shaw , Director of Event Management and Parking, Greater Columbus Convention Center

, Director of Event Management and Parking, Convention Center Jennifer Black , Assistant Director of Catering Convention Services, Caesars Entertainment

, Assistant Director of Catering Convention Services, Caesars Entertainment Eduardo Alvarez , Executive Chef, Irving Convention Center

"Each year, Northstar's 'Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE' awards program, in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board, celebrates well-deserving and often unrecognized industry professionals," said David Blansfield, Executive Vice President, Northstar Meetings Group. "It's the dedicated efforts and unwavering commitment to service from people like Jennifer, Joe and Eduardo who make our events successful and make our industry great."

Kershing Goh, Regional Director, Americas, STB, said, "The winners of this campaign all share one commonality: their embodiment of the 'Passion Made Possible' spirit, demonstrating an indomitable drive to overcome the odds and deliver successful events. They represent the thousands of unsung heroes driving an industry that contributes to the global economy and society in myriad ways. STB is thrilled to be part of this meaningful campaign, celebrating the passion to continually push boundaries and redefine what is possible in the US' and Singapore's extraordinary meetings industries."

In addition to being recognized at IMEX America 2019 in Las Vegas, the honorees will also be celebrated in features across various Northstar Meetings Group media, including: Meetings & Conventions (M&C), Successful Meetings, M&C Asia and Incentive magazines and their respective websites.

The 2019 U.S. winners of "Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE" awards were identified by a panel of industry experts for representing the ideals of the highest levels of service to the MICE industry and Singapore's "Passion Made Possible" spirit. Prior to the evaluation, U.S. meetings industry leaders and suppliers nominated behind-the-scenes professionals, such as Convention Service Managers, Show Decorators, F&B Managers/Chefs, Transportation Managers and Audio/Visual Specialists. Nominees were submitted for embodying the "Passion Made Possible" spirit and for contributing to successful business events for their organizations or their customers' organizations.



To learn more about "Their PASSION MADE Your Event POSSIBLE" and the 2019 U.S. and Singapore-based honorees, visit passionmadepossibleawards.com. Questions: Email David Blansfield at dblansfield@ntmllc.com.



About Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions. For more information, visit stb.gov.sg or visitsingapore.com or follow them on Twitter @STB_sg.



About Northstar Meetings Group

Northstar Meetings Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the business meetings, events, sports and incentives market – including full- and part-time meeting planners, as well as corporate, association, sports and not-for-profit decision-makers, and incentive professionals, facilitating their professional development and achievement of business goals. The company's influential brands – Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, M&C Asia, M&C China, Meeting News, Incentive and SportsTravel – currently serve over 350,000 active meeting and event planners and incentive professionals, across an integrated suite of data, digital, events and print products. For more information, please visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com.

