Northstar Meetings Group Announces Partnership with Cvent to Expand Meetings Industry PULSE Survey

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Meetings Group announced a new partnership with Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, to expand participation and the impact of its Meetings Industry PULSE Survey. Effective immediately, the Northstar Meetings Group/Cvent Meetings Industry PULSE Survey will collect, analyze and report more timely data pertaining to meeting and event planner business activity and future expectations than any other research source in the sector.

Northstar and Cvent will distribute the surveys and analyses to their respective planner and marketer databases, tapping into the world's largest pool of actively engaged meeting and event planners of all types. Known currently as the most forward-focused barometer of planner sentiment, the Northstar Meetings Group/Cvent Meetings Industry PULSE Survey will continue to be a singular source of statistically significant data to aid buyers and suppliers of professional meetings and events in their planning.

The first cycle of the Meetings Industry PULSE Survey is now in the field and is taking responses. Planners can learn more and contribute their information to the survey here.

"Planners need to know what other planners are doing and thinking. What the PULSE Survey – now in partnership with Cvent – provides is a statistically significant sampling of the largest universe of professional meeting and event planners," said David Blansfield, executive vice president and group publisher of Northstar Meetings Group. "Through our partnership with Cvent, the PULSE Survey's relevance to planners and suppliers across geographies and meeting types will improve materially. Delivered in a timely fashion across every type of event, it serves as the defacto 'finger on the pulse' for the industry."

"Throughout the pandemic, the one thing that remained constant was that our customers – planners, marketers, travel managers, and hoteliers – were all looking to Cvent to better understand how the meetings and events industry was adapting and evolving," said Patrick Smith, chief marketing officer at Cvent. "To support this need, we delivered reports on group booking trends we were seeing within the Cvent Supplier Network and hosted countless webinars to share our robust insights with our customers. This year, we're excited to continue these efforts and are proud to partner with fellow industry leader Northstar to further expand our reporting capabilities and share critical industry information. This enhanced PULSE Survey will help the meetings and events ecosystem plan, budget, and manage their 2022 event strategies and drive recovery."

In 2022, the Northstar Meetings Group/Cvent Meetings Industry PULSE Survey will be sourced, analyzed and reported eight times – six times focused solely on professional meetings and events, and twice focused on group incentive travel programs. Survey results will be compared to previous data to indicate shifts in the market.

For each of the eight reports, Northstar and Cvent will issue a press release highlighting key findings with links to the full reports. Analysts from Northstar and Cvent experts will also be available to share research findings at upcoming industry events.

About Northstar

Northstar Meetings Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the business meetings, events, sports and incentives market – including full- and part-time meeting planners, as well as corporate, association, sports and not-for-profit decision-makers, and incentive professionals, facilitating their professional development and achievement of business goals. The company's influential brands – Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, Associations Meetings International, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Meeting News, Incentive, M&C Asia and SportsTravel – currently serve more than 500,000 active meeting and event planners and incentive professionals, across an integrated suite of data, digital, events and print products. For more information, please visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT), is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent's suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent's supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent's sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

